Condividi

Banco Bpm-TeamSystem: accordo su supporto a Pmi e micro-imprese

| di | 0
Banco Bpm-TeamSystem: accordo su supporto a Pmi e micro-imprese

Banco Bpm e TeamSystem, azienda attiva nel settore delle soluzioni digitali per imprese e professionisti hanno annunciato la firma di un accordo di collaborazione finalizzato al supporto di Pmi e micro-imprese con particolare riferimento alla gestione della liquidità con servizi digitali e di servizi bancari e gestionali integrati.

Le due società collaboreranno sull’integrazione tra i gestionali del gruppo TeamSystem e i servizi online offerti dalla banca, già attivi per i clienti comuni per i servizi di incasso, pagamento e anticipo delle fatture. La soluzione sarà estesa, predisponendo un’offerta commerciale congiunta. La collaborazione riguarderà inoltre lo sviluppo di soluzioni digitali per la gestione dei finanziamenti alle imprese da parte di Banco BPM e il lancio di Incassa Subito, piattaforma fintech del Gruppo TeamSystem focalizzata sulla cessione dei crediti commerciali. 

Tramite Incassa Subito, le PMI e le micro-imprese possono incassare in anticipo e in modo digitale fino al 90% dell’importo delle loro fatture attive, senza costi di attivazione né canoni mensili. Grazie all’accordo, la piattaforma mette a disposizione una linea da 100 milioni di euro e avrà il potenziale per acquistare entro la fine del 2020 fino a 400 milioni di euro di fatture per l’imprenditoria italiana.

L’intesa stabilisce infine l’entrata di Banco BPM nel capitale di TeamSystem Financial Value Chain, società che si occupa deella gestione dei crediti commerciali.

“Banco BPM punta sempre più a essere banca di riferimento per le PMI” dichiara Giuseppe Castagna, amministratore delegato di Banco BPM. “La partnership strategica con TeamSystem, ulteriormente rafforzata con l’ingresso della banca nel capitale sociale di TeamSystem Financial Value Chain, ci permetterà di rafforzare il nostro ruolo a supporto delle PMI attraverso lo sviluppo di soluzioni integrate distintive e particolarmente competitive che ci consentiranno di semplificare l’operatività a tutta la base di clientela dei due Gruppi e al mercato”, ha concluso.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta