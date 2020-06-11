Condividi

Banca Generali, riparte la raccolta: 405 milioni a maggio

Il totale netto dall’inizio dell’anno sale oltre i 2,3 miliardi – Gli asset gestiti avvicinano complessivamente i 5 miliardi – L’Ad Mossa: “I segreti sono competenza e diversificazione”.

Progredisce di altri 405 milioni, a maggio, la raccolta netta totale di Banca Generali, che dunque da inizio anno ha già messo insieme complessivamente oltre 2,3 miliardi di euro. E’ dunque ufficialmente ripartito, dopo un iniziale rallentamento nei primi mesi dell’emergenza Covid, il risparmio gestito: la raccolta del mese, secondo quanto sostiene la banca del Leone triestino in una nota, ha confermato il trend di riqualificazione della liquidità già avviato nel mese precedente, a vantaggio sia delle soluzioni gestite, sia di quelle amministrate.

Tra le prime si conferma la crescita della SICAV lussemburghese LUX IM (105 milioni nel mese, 946 milioni da inizio anno) e un aumento dei flussi delle soluzioni assicurative che da sempre rappresentano un punto di riferimento per la clientela private nei momenti di maggiore incertezza dei mercati (121 milioni nel mese, 284 milioni da inizio anno). Nello specifico, la raccolta nei contenitori assicurativi (BG Stile Libero e LUX Protection Life) si conferma predominante con €275 milioni da inizio anno. Nel corso di maggio si è registrato poi un forte impulso delle soluzioni amministrate, tra cui le cartolarizzazioni e i certificates (73 milioni nel mese e 470 milioni da inizio anno).

Questa dinamica, riporta Banca Generali, è stata accompagnata da uno sviluppo della domanda di consulenza evoluta (BGPA) che ha portato gli asset gestiti a 4,9 miliardi, con un incremento di quasi 100 milioni di euro nel mese di maggio. “Un altro mese molto solido – ha commentato l’amministratore delegato di Banca Generali, Gian Maria Mossa – con un mix di raccolta che evidenza la forza della nostra gamma in termini di diversificazione e possibilità di personalizzazione. L’ampiezza della rosa d’offerta tra Sicav, assicurativo e mondo dell’amministrato, con il valore aggiunto della nostra consulenza evoluta, consentono di rispondere al meglio alle diverse esigenze della clientela”.

“Le competenze – ha aggiunto Mossa – nell’analisi del rischio e l’innovazione nello sviluppo di soluzioni sempre più decorrelate dai mercati, come le cartolarizzazioni a sostegno delle pmi e dell’economia reale, sono elementi distintivi che le famiglie e i professionisti d’esperienza ci riconoscono e che vogliamo continuare a sviluppare per proseguire nel nostro percorso di crescita sostenibile. Nonostante le incognite sulla congiuntura il nostro posizionamento e l’entità della domanda ci fanno guardare con fiducia ai prossimi mesi”.

