Condividi

Bagagli a mano, Governo fa dietrofront: ok a trolley in cabina

| di | 0

Con il dpcm in vigore da mezzanotte cade il divieto di portare i bagagli a mano in cabina stabilito lo scorso 26 giugno – I trolley si potranno riporre nelle cappellerie – Cambiamenti anche per i viaggi in treno – Ecco le nuove regole

Bagagli a mano, Governo fa dietrofront: ok a trolley in cabina

Cade il divieto sui bagagli a mano in cabina. Da mercoledì 15 luglio i trolley di piccole dimensioni potranno nuovamente essere riposti nelle cappelliere e non imbarcati in stiva come prevedeva una regola in vigore dal 26 giugno scorso.

Ad annunciare la novità è stata la sottosegretaria alla Salute, Sandra Zampa, nel corso di un’intervista rilasciata a Radio anch’io su Rai Radio 1.

La possibilità di portare i bagagli a mano in aereo diventerà ufficiale a mezzanotte con l’entrata in vigore del nuovo Dpcm che proroga alcune delle norme (dall’obbligo di mascherine al chiuso al divieto di ingresso per i cittadini provenienti da alcuni Paesi) stabilite per tutelare la salute dei cittadini ed evitare l’emersione di nuovi focolai di contagio da coronavirus. Il divieto “aveva una sua ratio – ha spiegato Zampa – quando si mettono i trolley nelle cappelliere si producono infatti degli assembramenti e dei contatti”. Questi contatti però, ha evidenziato la sottosegretaria “non vanno mai sopra i 15-20 minuti che è il tempo in cui avviene il contagio”. E comunque “adesso il trolley si può portare“.

In realtà a stabilire il divieto di portare i trolley in cabina era stata l’Enac, proprio su sollecitazione del ministero della Salute. 

Attenzione però, perché ogni compagnia avrà la possibilità di rimodulare le regole in base alle singole esigenze. Nel dettaglio, in caso di volo completo, il gestore potrà decidere se e quale tipologia di bagaglio a mano potrà essere portato a bordo (se il trolley o solo una piccola borsa da viaggio).

Sarà invece ancora necessario per chi vola e con tutte le compagnie dotarsi di un’autocertificazione in cui il passeggero deve attestare di non aver avuto contatti stretti con persone affette da Covid-19 negli ultimi due giorni, prima dell’insorgenza dei sintomi e fino a 14 giorni dopo l’insorgenza dei sintomi. In caso di sintomi dopo l’atterraggio, il passeggero dovrà comunicare alla compagnia aerea e all’autorità sanitaria competente il suo stato di saluto entro 8 giorni dallo sbarco dell’aeromobile. Il modello deve essere compilato dal passeggero, preferibilmente in modalità elettronica, e consegnato alla compagnia prima dell’imbarco.

Previsti anche dei cambiamenti relativi ai viaggi in treno. Nel dettaglio, rimane obbligatorio sedere sulle poltrone alternate, ma nel caso in cui i posti siano in fila verticale e non l’uno accanto all’altro, si potrà derogare alla regola del “metro di distanza”. L’azienda di gestione dovrà però garantire un sistema di aerazione «rinnovato». Sono stati i tecnici del ministero per i Trasporti guidato da Paola De Micheli a suggerire la modifica e la norma sarà inserita nel Dpcm.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta