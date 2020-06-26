Condividi

Bagagli in aereo e autocertificazione: le regole dal 26 giugno

Bagagli a mano o in stiva? Autocertificazione sì o no? L’Enac comunica le regole in vigore dal 26 giugno per chi deve viaggiare da e per l’Italia

Dal 26 giugno sono entrate in vigore nuove regole per chi viaggia in aereo. L’Enac, l’Ente Nazionale per l’Aviazione Civile, ha annunciato le linee guida su misurazione della temperatura, bagagli e autocertificazioni che le compagnie aeree devono attuare sui voli in partenza e in arrivo in Italia.

BAGAGLI A MANO

“per quanto concerne il bagaglio a mano, ai passeggeri è consentito di portare a bordo solo bagagli di dimensioni tali da essere essere posizionati sotto il sedile di fronte al posto assegnato. Per ragioni sanitarie non è consentito a nessun titolo l’utilizzo delle cappelliere”.

Fonte: Enac

Queste le indicazioni dell’Enac. Dal 26 giugno dunque si può portare a bordo solo una borsa o un piccolo zaino da poter mettere sotto il sedile, mentre il classico trolley che fino a ieri i passeggeri sistemavano nelle cappelliere andrà in stiva gratuitamente. 

In ottemperanza a quanto stabilito dall’Enac,  Alitalia comunica che: 

“Sarà permesso portare a bordo solo bagagli di piccole dimensioni posizionabili sotto il sedile quali, a titolo di esempio, borse da donna, zaini, porta computer comunque di dimensioni non eccedenti cm 36x45x20. Invitiamo i passeggeri a consegnare il proprio bagaglio in aeroporto presso i banchi Check-in/Drop-off per l’imbarco in stiva a titolo gratuito. 

Fonte: Alitalia

MISURAZIONE DELLA TEMPERATURA

L’Enac stabilisce anche che i passeggeri debbano essere sottoposti al controllo della temperatura prima dell’accesso all’aeromobile. Se la temperatura supera i 37,5° gradi, l’accesso a bordo non è consentito. “Non è, pertanto, necessario un ulteriore controllo come prima indicato se il passeggero è stato sottoposto alla misurazione all’ingresso dell’aerostazione e comunque prima dell’imbarco”, chiarisce l’ente.

PER VOLARE SERVE L’AUTOCERTIFICAZIONE

Chi dovrà volare nei prossimi giorni dovrà dotarsi di un’autocertificazione in cui il passeggero deve attestare di non aver avuto contatti stretti con persone affette da Covid-19 negli ultimi due giorni, prima dell’insorgenza dei sintomi e fino a 14 giorni dopo l’insorgenza dei sintomi. In caso di sintomi dopo l’atterraggio, il passeggero dovrà comunicare alla compagnia aerea e all’autorità sanitaria competente il suo stato di saluto entro 8 giorni dallo sbarco dell’aeromobile. Il modello deve essere compilato dal passeggero, preferibilmente in modalità elettronica, e consegnato alla compagnia prima dell’imbarco.

