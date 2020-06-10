Alitalia: più voli su Sicilia e Sardegna

Dall’11 giugno Alitalia aumenterà i collegamenti da e per le isole – 5 voli al giorno tra Milano, Catania e Palermo, 10 tra Roma Catania e Roma – 6 voli al giorno tra Milano e Cagliari, 8 tra Roma e Cagliari

Alitalia aumenta il numero di voli da e per la Sicilia e la Sardegna. Lo comunica la compagnia aerea attraverso una nota. Da giovedì 11 giugno i servizi di continuità territoriale da Milano a Cagliari aumenteranno, mentre da sabato raddoppieranno i collegamenti da Milano verso Catania e Palermo.

A partire 15 giugno invece saranno aggiunti ulteriori voli nella tratta che collega Roma e i due aeroporti siciliani e verrà anche incrementato il numero dei collegamenti Roma-Cagliari in Continuità Territoriale.

Scendendo nel dettaglio, i voli Milano-Catania e Milano-Palermo saliranno da 2 a 4 al giorno. Sulle tratta Roma-Catania si passerà da 8 a 10 voli al giorno, così come sulla Roma Palermo.

I servizi della Continuità Territoriale fra Milano e Cagliari saliranno da 4 a 6 al giorno e i voli fra Roma e Cagliari aumenteranno da 6 a 8 al giorno.

Per quanto riguarda la Sicilia, “sulle tratte fra Milano e la Sicilia, Alitalia aggiungerà ai collegamenti già operativi un volo per Catania che partirà alle ore 17:00 e uno per Palermo (anche questo previsto per le 17:00), mentre i collegamenti addizionali per Milano decolleranno da Catania alle ore 20:50 e da Palermo alle 20:40. I servizi aggiuntivi da Roma alla Sicilia partiranno alle ore 9:50 (per Catania) e alle 8:40 (per Palermo). I voli addizionali per Roma decolleranno alle ore 11:55 (da Catania) e alle 10:30 (da Palermo). Le tariffe per i collegamenti dalla Sicilia partono da 30€ (a tratta, tasse aeroportuali e bagaglio a mano inclusi)”, fa sapere Alitalia attraverso una nota.

Passando invece alla Sardegna i voli addizionali per Cagliari partiranno alle 8.15 da Milano e alle 18.30 da Roma. Da Cagliari invece il decollo sarà alle 11.40 per Milano e alle 20.20 per Roma. “Le tariffe dei voli in Continuità Territoriale, stabilite dal relativo Bando, come già in corso seguono nel periodo dal 15 giugno al 15 settembre due diversi schemi, uno per i residenti e l’altro per i non residenti nell’isola. Dal 16 settembre al 24 ottobre sarà in vigore un’unica tariffa per i residenti e per i non residenti in Sardegna”, precisa Alitalia.

Nel rispetto delle regole di sicurezza, i voli partiranno con capienza degli aerei contingentata, e la sanificazione degli aerei sarà effettuata ogni giorno con prodotti ad alto potere igienizzante. A bordo l’aria è pura al 99,7% come in una sala sterile.