Welfare aziendale, come cambierà dopo la pandemia?

Dopo il Coronavirus e le nuove forme di organizzazione del lavoro, a distanza o in azienda, anche il welfare aziendale è destinato a cambiare. Ma come? Lo spiega Marco Benitivogli, il leader della Fim-Cisl, nella prefazione ad un nuovo ebook

Che succederà al welfare aziendale dopo il Coronavirus? E’ quanto si domanda un ebook di Luca Pesenti e Giovanni Scansani, “Welfare aziendale, e adesso?” edito da Vita e Pensiero e diffuso in questi giorni con la preziosa prefazione di Marco Bentivogli, segretario generale dei metalmeccanici della Cisl e uno dei più innovativi leader del sindacato di oggi.

Secondo Bentivogli la pandemia ci ha costretto a cambiare e a riflettere sulle nuove forme di organizzazione del lavoro, sia in fabbrica o in ufficio, sia da casa, ma ora è “urgente una visione progettuale per tradurre, nell’immediato, nuove politiche di Welfare che siano in grado di mitigare gli effetti della crisi da una parte e contemporaneamente di orientare il futuro”. Di sicuro “il nuovo welfare dovrà essere contrattato e indirizzato verso un ecosistema che metta al centro persona, azienda e territorio. Dove salute e sicurezza siano parte integrante di un benessere che dall’azienda si muove fino alla comunità attraverso protocolli territoriali e piani sanitari condivisi. Un welfare che tenga in considerazione anche la rivisitazione del layout e dell’ergonomia delle aziende rendendole non solo sicure ma anche belle e sostenibili, che faccia della rigenerazione del territorio parte integrante di questo progetto attraverso infrastrutture materiali e immateriali, armoniche e sostenibili con l’ambiente e le persone”.

E ancora: “Un welfare che faccia della formazione la moneta intellettuale, elemento imprescindibile e diffuso lungo tutta la vita lavorativa, capace di garantire, insieme a salute e sicurezza, il vero diritto al futuro, per tutti. Abbiamo bisogno – conclude il leader dei metalmeccanici della Cisl – di grandi innovazioni sociali, sempre più necessarie di fronte ai cambiamenti tecnologici e culturali in atto, che potranno trovare forma solo attraverso la contrattazione e la partecipazione, fattori determinanti per valorizzare benessere organizzativo e welfare” e che ci permetta di lasciare definitivamente alle spalle il Novecento.