UniCredit e Taulia: accordo per la gestione della liquidità

Il Gruppo bancario stringe una nuova collaborazione con la fintech americana Taulia – L’obiettivo è quello di fornire alle imprese nuove soluzioni digitali per la gestione del capitale circolante, ampliando il numero di fornitori a livello internazionale

Nuovo accordo per UniCredit. La Banca potenzia la sua offerta di soluzioni digitali per la gestione del capitale circolante grazie alla nuova collaborazione con Taulia, società fintech di San Francisco. L’accordo serve per aiutare le imprese a migliorare sia l’allocazione del capitale che l’efficienza lungo le intere filiere di approvvigionamento, mantenendo allo stesso tempo una solida posizione patrimoniale e un’adeguata liquidità giornaliera.

La partnership consente al Gruppo UniCredit di offrire soluzioni innovative di digital supply chain per buyer e fornitori quali previsioni dei flussi di cassa, fatturazione elettronica, sconto dinamico, ma soprattutto di potenziare la sua piattaforma di pagamento anticipato finanziato dalla banca (supply chain finance), così da rendere possibile il supporto di un numero maggiore di fornitori, con una copertura internazionale. Il tutto con una perfetta integrazione nei sistemi ERP aziendali.

Tale accordo è l’ultimo di una serie di attività della Banca nella gestione del capitale circolante che formano nel complesso una serie di strumenti che rispondono a un’ampia gamma di obiettivi specifici del cliente, dato che le aziende sono alla continua ricerca di soluzioni efficaci e su misura per la gestione del capitale circolante. I clienti UniCredit potranno così scegliere tra programmi di pagamento anticipato finanziati dalla banca e autofinanziati. Grazie alla piattaforma Taulia – leader nella fornitura di soluzioni per il capitale circolante – le imprese potranno creare filiere di approvvigionamento resilienti, offrendo ai fornitori stabilità e trasparenza a livello di liquidità.

“Siamo felici di lavorare a fianco di Taulia per questa iniziativa, che giunge proprio nel momento opportuno – ha dichiarato Luca Corsini, Co-Head of Global Transaction Banking di UniCredit – La resilienza della filiera di approvvigionamento e l’ottimizzazione del capitale circolante sono diventate per molte aziende questioni sempre più critiche negli ultimi mesi, con un numero crescente di terrieri che eseguono i loro processi da remoto, Come sempre, continuiamo a impegnarci per sviluppare soluzioni innovative ed efficienti per i nostri clienti”.

“Siamo felici di iniziare a collaborare con UniCredit per ampliare l’offerta di Taulia in tutta Europa e aiutare in questo modo i clienti a digitalizzare e liberare capitale circolante – ha aggiunto Michael Rieskamp, Managing Director EMEA, Taulia – Crediamo che la nostra partnership produrrà un effetto immediato sulla capacità delle imprese di gestire la liquidità in tempi incerti”.