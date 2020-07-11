Condividi

Trento, il Tar salva l’orsa Gaia dall’abbattimento

Il Tribunale ha accolto il ricorso presentato dalle associazioni ambientaliste e deciderà nel merito a fine mese. Il WWF esulta, il governatore leghista protesta

L’orsa JJ4 è salva. Almeno per ora. Il Tar di Trento ha infatti sospeso per un mese l’ordinanza di abbattimento accogliendo le richieste degli animalisti. Il governatore Maurizio Fugatti aveva invece stabilito l’abbattimento di JJ4 o Gaia come l’hanno ribattezzata i suoi difensori, ritenuta responsabile di aver aggredito due uomini, padre e figlio, mentre si trovavano nel bosco sul monte Peller.

Il Tribunale amministrativo si esprimerà con una decisione a fine mese. Un’altro ricorso al Tar è stato intanto annunciato dal ministro per l’Ambiente Sergio Costa che reputa “spropositata” la decisione di abbattimento.

Anche il Tar sembra pensarla così sostenendo che, in sostanza, prima dell’abbattimento – comunque previsto dal protocollo Pacobace in caso di pericolosità – la Provincia di Trento debba prima mettere in campo misure come la cattura e la reclusione dell’animale, oltre che procedere ad applicare all’orsa il radiocollare.

“Ci dicano dove mettere l’orsa”, ha commentato a caldo il Presidente della Provincia Fugatti.

La decisione del Tar è stat accolta con entusiasmo dalle associazione ambientaliste che avevano promosso il ricorso – LAC, LAV, LIPU, LNDC e WWF. Quest’ultimo ha fatto sapere che la petizione lanciata lo scorso 25 giugno – con la richiesta alla provincia di Trento di ritirare la condanna a morte nei confronti dell’orso – ha superato le 100 mila firme.

Ma oltre al caso specifico di JJ4, bisogna fermare subito gli abbattimenti “automatici” di tutti gli orsi coinvolti in incontri ravvicinati o incidenti, modificando il testo del Piano D’Azione per la Conservazione dell’Orso sulle Alpi (PACOBACE), che prevede la possibilità di abbattimento anche in caso di orsi che hanno semplicemente fatto ciò che la natura gli ha insegnato, o causato poche migliaia di euro di danni.

“Il segnale che ci mandano tutte queste persone, che ringraziamo, rafforzato dalla posizione del TAR, è chiaro: dobbiamo certamente garantire la sicurezza delle popolazioni locali anche rispetto a questi rarissimi incidenti, ma sforzandoci di trovare misure alternative all’abbattimento”,  ha dichiarato Marco Galaverni, direttore scientifico WWF Italia. “Siamo sempre disponibili a sederci ad un tavolo con la provincia e gli esperti di ISPRA e Ministero per cercare soluzioni condivise e lungimiranti, e aiutare a metterle in pratica. La coesistenza è un valore che va costruito giorno per giorno, nell’interesse di tutti”.

