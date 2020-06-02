Condividi

Treni dal 3 giugno: Trenitalia potenzia Frecce, Intercity e regionali

Con il via libera agli spostamenti tra regioni aumentano Frecce, regionali e Intercity – Dal 14 giugno al via l’offerta estiva di Trenitalia

Con il via libera agli spostamenti tra Regioni dal 3 giugno aumentano i treni a disposizione dei cittadini che potranno dunque usufruire di più corse regionali, ma anche più Frecce per muoversi sul territorio nazionale.

Trenitalia ha infatti potenziato la sua offerta. In totale i viaggiatori potranno contare su 80 Frecce, 48 treni Intercity e 4653 corse regionali in tutto il Paese. Nelle aree metropolitane e sulle linee più utilizzate, fa sapere la società, l’offerta raggiungerà “il 100% di quella pre-Covid fino addirittura a superarla per capienza, grazie all’utilizzo di convogli con più carrozze e più posti a sedere”.

Trenitalia ricorda inoltre che dal 14 giugno partirà anche l’offerta estiva, con biglietti già acquistabili su tutti i sistemi di vendita della società. Per quanto riguarda l’alta velocità, tra le rotte già in vendita figurano i collegamenti tra Torino, Milano, Roma, Napoli e Salerno, e la nuova rotta Frecciarossa tra Torino – Reggio Calabria. Ampliati i collegamenti da e per tutta la costa adriatica, dalla Romagna fino al Salento. 

A questi si aggiungono gli Intercity, che da 48 diventeranno 90, con 76 Intercity giorno e 14 notte in circolazione da nord a sud Italia, percorrendo sia la costa tirrenica sia quella adriatica, nonché il ripristinato collegamento diretto fra Genova e Fiumicino Aeroporto.

Infine, per quanto riguarda i treni regionali, le corse aumenteranno del 20% nelle prime due settimane di giugno. 

