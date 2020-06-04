Condividi

Tim celebra i 206 anni dell’Arma dei Carabinieri

Per festeggiare i 206 anni di storia dell’Arma dei Carabinieri Tim ha contribuito a realizzare un video-tributo per ringraziare tutti coloro che si sono impegnati per sostenere i cittadini italiani nel periodo dell’emergenza Covid 19.

Tim festeggia la storia dell’Arma dei Carabinieri con uno spot tv. In occasione del 206esimo anniversario di Fondazione dell’Arma dei Carabinieri, Tim ha realizzato insieme all’Arma uno spot istituzionale per celebrare questa importante ricorrenza, che arriva in un momento particolarmente delicato per il paese. Un tributo per ringraziare l’Arma, i suoi tecnici e tutti coloro che durante l’emergenza sanitaria da Coronavirus si sono impegnati quotidianamente a sostegno delle collettività.

Il video, che andrà in onda domani 5 giugno sulle principali emittenti nazionali, è stato presentato dall’Ad Luigi Gubitosi a Roma al Comando Generale dell’Arma dei Carabinieri, alla presenza del Generale Giovanni Nostri e dei Vertici dello Stato Maggiore.

Lo spot, sulle note di Johann Pachelbel “Canone e giga in re maggiore”, è stato diretto e ideato da Luca Josi, Responsabile Divisione Brand Strategy, Media & Multimedia Entertainment di Tim, in collaborazione con l’Arma dei Carabinieri. Gli interpreti sono stati selezionati attraverso casting interni, sia nell’Arma che in Tim.

Il video racconta la giornata tipo di un tecnico della Tim e di un maresciallo dei Carabinieri che hanno operato durante il lockdown, accanto agli italiani. Nel video si alternano momenti di vita quotidiana, tecnologia e operatività, sottolineando l’importante ruolo svolto dall’Arma e da Tim per garantire, rispettivamente, la sicurezza e la connettività del Paese. Nel finale le immagini convergono fino a formare i due loghi.

Le celebrazioni dell’anniversario dell’Arma dei Carabinieri, quest’anno rivestono una particolare importanza, dal momento che ricorrono i 100 anni dal conferimento della prima medaglia d’oro alla Bandieri di Guerra che, nel tempo, è stata insignita da numerose altre decorazioni, a testimonianza dell’impegno fornito dai carabinieri a sostegno dei cittadini italiani e al quale la Tim ha voluto contribuire facendosi interprete dei sentimenti della Nazione.

