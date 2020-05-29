Renault taglia 15.000 posti, rating giù e il titolo precipita

La casa francese ha presentato il nuovo piano da 1,2 miliardi di riduzione dei costi. In Francia 4.600 esuberi ma senza chiudere nemmeno uno stabilimento, altrimenti dovrebbe dire addio al maxi prestito del governo. A luglio debutta il Ceo italiano De Meo.

Dopo il rally di due giorni fa in seguito all’annuncio del nuovo piano dell’Alleanza con Nissan e Mitsubishi, Renault sprofonda in Borsa, perdendo oltre il 5% a metà di una giornata che sembra negativa per tutto il settore auto: non fanno meglio infatti né Peugeot (-3,5%) né a Piazza Affari Fca, che è tra i peggiori titoli del Ftse Mib con un calo di quasi il 3%.

A raffreddare gli investitori francesi ci sono due aspetti: intanto, ieri Moody’s ha tagliato il rating di Renault, portandolo a Ba2 e con outlook negativo. Poi, oggi il management ha presentato il nuovo piano strategico, di grande discontinuità e soprattutto all’insegna di un drastico ridimensionamento dei costi: dopo aver annunciato che l’intera Alleanza risparmierà 2 miliardi di investimenti, la casa francese ha detto che taglierà ben 15.000 posti di lavoro, di cui 4.600 in Francia, dove verranno riorganizzati 6 stabilimenti produttivi.

Renault, che ha chiuso il primo esercizio in perdita dopo 10 anni di utile, ha garantito che non ci saranno licenziamenti secchi (ma re-training, mobilità interna e uscite volontarie), e che la riorganizzazione del personale vale una riduzione dei costi da 1,2 miliardi da qui al 2022, cioè del 20% dei costi fissi. La produzione, come ha già annunciato Nissan ieri, sarà significativamente ridotta, del 18% tra il dato del 2019 e quello che sarà nel 2024: in compenso aumenterà la produttività, con ogni dipendente che produrrà il 14% di veicoli in più nell’arco dell’anno (nel 2022 saranno 91 per dipendente).

La cura da cavallo è stata resa necessaria dalla forte crisi nella quale è ulteriormente precipitato il mercato auto: il bazooka del presidente Emmanuel Macron, che solo per Renault prevede un maxi prestito da 5 miliardi, sarà decisivo. Il patto era di non chiudere fabbriche in Francia: la casa presieduta da Jean-Dominique Senard ha obbedito, pur non garantendo la conservazione di tutti i posti di lavoro.

“Dopo aver investito troppo, torniamo ai fondamentali”, ha detto Senard. A luglio si insedierà anche il nuovo CEO, il manager italiano Luca De Meo, che avrà l’arduo compito, entro la fine dell’anno, di presentare nel dettaglio le nuove strategie di Renault.