Condividi

Nissan in rosso dopo 11 anni e chiude in Spagna

| di | 0

La casa giapponese, che fa parte dell’Alleanza con Renault, ha visto calare il fatturato del 14% e nei primi 4 mesi del 2020 la produzione è già crollata del 37% – A Barcellona verranno licenziati circa 3.000 dipendenti.

Nissan in rosso dopo 11 anni e chiude in Spagna

La crisi da Covid-19 ha travolto pesantemente il mercato auto e nemmeno Nissan è potuta mancare all’appello. La casa giapponese, che fa parte dell’Alleanza con Renault e Mitsubishi, il cui presidente Jean-Dominique Senard ha annunciato ieri un nuovo piano strategico (potendo contare sul maxi prestito da 5 miliardi del governo francese), ha comunicato i conti dell’esercizio 2019-2020, che registrano la prima perdita dopo 11 anni. Il rosso di Nissan è in realtà solo in parte riconducibile alla crisi dell’intero settore, visto che i risultati prendono in esame un periodo che finisce il 31 marzo. Nonostante questo, si è passati dall’utile di 319 miliardi di yen dell’anno prima, ad una perdita netta di 671 miliardi di yen.

Il fatturato è diminuito del 14,6% a 9.878,9 miliardi di yen. La perdita operativa ammonta a 40,5 miliardi contro un utile di 318,2 miliardi nel 2018-19. “La pandemia di Covid 19 ha avuto un impatto rilevante sulla produzione di Nissan, sulle sue vendite e su altre attività in tutte le regioni e l’impatto si riflette sui conti annuali dell’esercizio fiscale 2019”, sottolinea un comunicato. Le vendite sono diminuite del 10,6% durante l’esercizio a 4,93 milioni di veicoli e la quota di mercato è rimasta al 5,8%. Per il 2020 Nissan prevede un volume totale globale dell’industria dell’auto in calo del 15-20% rispetto all’anno precedente a causa della pandemia del Covid-19. Solo ad aprile la casa nipponica ha segnato un -62% della produzione su base annua (150.400 veicoli, -41,6% nelle vendite), mentre nei primi 4 mesi del 2020 la produzione è il calo del 37% a 1,045 milioni di veicoli.

Nissan ha anche annunciato la chiusura dell’impianto spagnolo di Barcellona: la decisione farebbe parte del piano di ristrutturazione globale del brand e potrebbe prevedere il licenziamento di circa 3.000 dipendenti. Il costo dell’operazione, considerando anche il trattamento dei lavoratori, sarà di circa 1 miliardo.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta