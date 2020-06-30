Condividi

Mps sotto i riflettori, grandi manovre sulle banche

| di | 0

L’avvio della bad bank l’istituto senese è un’operazione chiave nel risico del sistema bancario in pieno svolgimento – Dalla riunione dei bresciani su Ubi al pressing di Del Vecchio su Mediobanca, ecco mosse e contromosse sulla scena della grande finanza in Italia

Mps sotto i riflettori, grandi manovre sulle banche

Dopo una partenza vivace segna il passo (+0,1%) in Piazza Affari Banca Monte Paschi, assorbita dalle incertezze del mercato, nell’ultima seduta di un mese senz’altro positivo per i listini. Eppure, visto da Siena, il giro di boa di fine giugno assume davvero un sapore particolare. Grazie all’avvio della bad bank autorizzata dalla Vigilanza Ue, l’istituto si libera di incagli e sofferenze e si avvia, sotto la guida del Tesoro, a convolare a nozze con un nuovo partner. Un’operazione – chiave nel quadro del risiko del sistema bancario ormai in pieno svolgimento, da Brescia – ove oggi si riunisce il Patto Bresciano, gruppo di soci di Ubi che raccoglie circa l’8% del capitale dell’istituto in vista dell’avvio dell’Ops di Intesa – a piazzetta Cuccia, sotto il pressing di Leonardo Del Vecchio: è stata pubblicata la lettera di Bluebell partner, un azionista che, riecheggiando le richieste di mister Luxottica, invita l’istituto a distribuire a tutti i soci un dividendo straordinario tramite azioni Generali, o a dare a tutti i soci la possibilità di comprare le azioni Generali a un prezzo predefinito.

Ma oggi la scena spetta di diritto alla vecchia signora di Siena che archivia una volta per tutte il capitolo più buio in oltre cinque titoli di storia, aperto con la scellerata decisione di acquistare Banca Antonveneta ad un prezzo fuori mercato.

A render possibile la svolta è stata la delibera del board che ha autorizzato l’operazione: 

  • L’istituto cederà attività per 8 miliardi di euro tra sofferenze e crediti di dubbia realizzazione (unlikely to pay) ad Amco, la controllata del Tesoro guidata da Marina Natali che ieri ha anche rilevato 2 miliardi di non performing loans dalla Popolare di Bari.
  • Completano l’operazione titoli azionari ed obbligazioni più partite fiscali differite più, sul lato del passivo, un bridge loan con JP Morgan e Ubs per 3,18 miliardi e un patrimonio netto di 1,09 miliardi. 
  • Al termine della pulizia, da ultimare entro il 1° dicembre, Mps abbatterà il proprio profilo di rischio: il gross npe ratio scenderà al 4,3% dal 12,4%, al di sotto della media del sistema italiano e della soglia fissata dalle linea guida Eba. Il Cet 1 passerà dal 14,7 al 13,3%.
  • I soci Mps riceveranno, per effetto della scissione 0,4 azioni Amco per ogni Mps cancellata. Il closing dell’operazione è previsto er il 1° dicembre. 
  • Sono state così rispettate tutte le condizioni previste dall’Exit plan in vista dell’uscita del Tesoro dal capitale. In attesa di un nuovo capitolo, speriamo profittevole.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta