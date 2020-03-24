Condividi

Medici: treni gratuiti per la task force Covid 19

I medici della task force che devono raggiungere il Nord Italia potranno farlo gratuitamente. Lo ha deciso Trenitalia in coordinamento con la Protezione Civile

Treni gratuiti per i medici che combattono il coronavirus. L’iniziativa è stata attivata da Fs Italia, in coordinamento con la protezione civile, e consente ai medici volontari selezionati per la task force “Medici per COVID” di raggiungere le regioni del Nord Italia gratuitamente e dare il loro supporto alle strutture sanitarie in difficoltà.

Il biglietto gratuito può essere prenotato sul sito o sull’App Trenitalia per tutto il periodo dell’emergenza. Ai normali dati bisognerà aggiungere il numero di iscrizione all’Albo dei Medici. Non solo. A bordo del treno, oltre al biglietto, il medico dovrà esibire il documento d’identità e il tesserino o un altro documento che attesti l’iscrizione all’Albo dei medici.

“La prenotazione può essere cambiata un numero illimitato di volte prima della partenza del treno attraverso gli stessi canali di acquisto”, sottolinea la società.

