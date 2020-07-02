Condividi

Lavoro, perso mezzo milione di posti da febbraio a maggio

L’Istat ha registrato un ulteriore calo dell’occupazione a maggio, dello 0,4% ma meno drastico che in aprile – Il tasso di disoccupazione sale così al 7,8%.

Continua a calare l’occupazione, anche se il calo a maggio è inferiore a quello di aprile. Lo rivelano i dati pubblicati dall’Istat, confermando la perdita di mezzo milione di posti di lavoro nel periodo dell’emergenza, cioè da febbraio a maggio 2020, la riduzione delle persone in cerca di lavoro di quasi 400 mila (anche se nel mese di maggio sono aumentate) e l’aumento degli inattivi di quasi 900 mila unità. Il tasso di disoccupazione risale dunque al 7,8% (+1,2 punti) e, tra i giovani, al 23,5% (+2 punti), mentre nel complesso il tasso di occupazione scende al 57,6%.

A maggio rispetto al mese di aprile è quindi proseguita la diminuzione dell’occupazione ed è tornato a crescere il numero di persone in cerca di lavoro, a fronte di un marcato calo dell’inattività. Dopo due mesi di decisa diminuzione, aumenta anche il numero di ore lavorate pro capite. La diminuzione dell’occupazione su base mensile (-0,4% pari a -84mila unità) coinvolge soprattutto le donne (-0,7% contro lo 0,1% degli uomini, pari rispettivamente a -65mila e -19mila), i dipendenti (-0,5% pari a -90mila) e gli under 50 mentre aumentano leggermente gli occupati indipendenti e gli ultracinquantenni.

L’Istat aggiunge che l’aumento a maggio delle persone in cerca di lavoro (+18,9% pari a +307mila unità) si rileva maggiormente tra le donne (+31,3%, pari a +227mila unità) rispetto agli uomini (+8,8%, pari a +80mila) e coinvolge tutte le classi di età. Dal punto di vista congiunturale, cioè rispetto a maggio 2019, l’occupazione è diminuita del -2,6% pari a -613mila unità, coinvolgendo entrambe le componenti di genere, i dipendenti temporanei (-592mila), gli autonomi (-204mila) e tutte le classi d’età. Le uniche eccezioni risultano essere gli over50 e i dipendenti permanenti (+183mila). Il tasso di occupazione è sceso in un anno di 1,5 punti percentuali.

L’Istat infine offre anche un confronto tra il trimestre marzo-maggio 2020 con quello precedente (dicembre 2019-febbraio 2020) dal quale emerge inevitabilmente un calo dell’occupazione: -1,6%, pari a -381mila unità, per entrambe le componenti di genere. Diminuiscono nel trimestre anche le persone in cerca di occupazione (-22,3% pari a -533mila), mentre aumentano gli inattivi tra i 15 e i 64 anni (+6,6% pari a +880mila unità). L’indagine ha risentito degli ostacoli che l’emergenza sanitaria in corso pone alla raccolta dei dati di base. Sono state sviluppate azioni correttive che ne hanno contrastato gli effetti statistici negativi e hanno permesso di elaborare e diffondere i dati relativi al mese di maggio.

