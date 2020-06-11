Condividi

Intesa Sanpaolo sostiene Rinascente: 35 milioni con garanzia Sace

Il Gruppo bancario finanzia per 35 milioni di euro La Rinascente nell’ambito del programma Garanzia Italia di Sace – Le nuove risorse verranno destinate al pagamento dei fornitori e al capitale circolante per sostenere la filiera produttiva della moda, duramente colpita dalla pandemia

Nuovo accordo tra Intesa Sanpaolo e Rinascente. Il Gruppo bancario ha sottoscritto un accordo con La Rinascente per supportare la filiera produttiva della moda nella delicata fase della ripartenza. Si tratta di un finanziamento da 35milioni di euro nell’ambito del programma Garanzia Italia di Sace, previsto dal Decreto Liquidità. L’operazione è stata portata a termine dalla Direzione Global Corporate della Divisione Corporate e Investment Banking di Intesa Sanpaolo.

Le nuove risorse, per le quali Sace ha emesso tempestivamente una garanzia al 70% controgarantita dallo Stato, saranno destinate principalmente al pagamento dei fornitori e al capitale circolante per sostenere Rinascente nella fase di ripresa dopo il lungo periodo di lockdown degli esercizi commerciali a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria da Coronavirus.

Questo intervento, a sostegno dell’economia nazionale in un momento così delicato per il nostro Paese, conferma l’impegno del Gruppo bancario italiano nei confronti delle imprese italiane di piccole e medie dimensioni.

E proprio per la consapevolezza delle enormi difficoltà che tutto il paese sta affrontando a causa dell’emergenza epidemiologica e delle sfide che ancora l’attendono, che Intesa Sanpaolo ha varato una serie di iniziative per un plafond complessivo di 50miliardi di euro.

“Con questo finanziamento a Rinascente siamo orgogliosi si supportare un simbolo di Milano e dell’Italia – ha sottolineato da Richard Zatta, Responsabile Global Corporate della Divisione Corporate e Investment Banking di Intesa Sanpaolo – La vetrina di eccellenze nazionali che ha fatto e farà la storia della grande distribuzione di alta qualità nel Paese”.

“Un intervento in sinergia con un partner bancario quale Intesa Sanpaolo – ha dichiarato Simonetta Acri, Chief Mid Market Officer di Sace – Conferma il nostro impegno a sostegno dell’economia nazionale, in questo contesto complesso e in prospettiva di quella ripartenza che tutti auspichiamo”.

“Sostenere le attività produttive del territorio italiano permette di generare ricchezza su ogni fronte, dall’economia, alla cultura, alla ricerca, al benessere sociale” – ha commentato Mariella Elia, Chief Financial Officer di Rinascente.

