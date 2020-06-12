Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura: più copertura sanitaria e sconto su Rc Auto

La compagnia assicurativa del gruppo bancario ha lanciato una serie di iniziative che prevedono più indennità da spese mediche e uno sconto del 10% sulla polizza Auto.

Incremento delle indennità per le spese mediche, estensione delle coperture per gli interventi chirurgici e sconti sulle Rc Auto. Sono le tre importanti novità varate da Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, la società assicurativa di Intesa Sanpaolo, in linea con le tante iniziative già prese dal gruppo bancario a sostegno dei clienti e del sistema sanitario.

Prima di tutto, dunque, le polizze per il rimborso delle spese mediche “Proteggi Salute”, sottoscritte dal 23 maggio al 30 settembre 2020, in caso di ricovero in struttura pubblica per i primi 30 giorni beneficeranno dell’incremento dell’indennità sostitutiva del SSN, che – a parità di importo del premio pagato e senza costi aggiuntivi – passerà da 105 euro a 150 euro al giorno, qualora l’assicurato dovesse contrarre il Coronavirus nel primo anno dopo l’acquisto. In alternativa, verrà comunque riconosciuto un importo fisso di 500 euro, in caso di isolamento domiciliare.

Sempre sul fronte dell’emergenza sanitaria, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura ha previsto che le coperture per gli interventi chirurgici previste da “XME Protezione”, e sottoscritte dagli assicurati nello stesso periodo (fino a settembre 2020), prevedono un’estensione – a parità di importo del

premio pagato e senza costi aggiuntivi – in caso di ricovero in terapia intensiva a seguito di una infezione da Coronavirus: anche in assenza di intervento chirurgico verrà quindi riconosciuto un importo di 2.000 o 4.000 euro, in funzione del pacchetto sottoscritto.

Infine la compagnia ha riconosciuto un beneficio anche ai sottoscrittori di polizze Rc Auto: gli assicurati con “Auto ViaggiaConMe Classica” e “ViaggiaConMe Km Illimitati”, se rinnovano nel periodo 1° luglio 2020 – 30 giugno 2021 e in assenza di sinistri, beneficeranno di uno sconto del 10% sul premio RC Auto. Il cliente, spiega una nota, ha comunque la possibilità di passare alla polizza “ViaggiaConMe a Consumo” pagando un premio proporzionato ai Km percorsi, che favorisce un utilizzo consapevole del veicolo e un’agevolazione in caso di minor utilizzo. Le iniziative relative alle polizze salute si applicano anche ai clienti che hanno acquistato una polizza dal 10 marzo 2020.

“Con questi interventi – commenta Alessandro Scarfò, Amministratore Delegato e Direttore Generale di Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura – abbiamo voluto rispondere tempestivamente ai nuovi bisogni che in questo particolare momento hanno visto mutare le abitudini quotidiane e la scala delle priorità, sia sul fronte sanitario che su quello della mobilità. Andare sempre più incontro ai nostri assicurati resta l’obiettivo di chi, come noi, intende tutelare il bene prezioso della salute”.