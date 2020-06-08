Condividi

Germania: crolla la produzione industriale e affonda l’auto (-74%)

Ad aprile la produzione industriale tedesca è scesa del 17,9%, registrando il “suo più grande declino dall’inizio della serie nel gennaio del 1991”. Il dato sull’auto va a picco e riaccende le polemiche sul maxi piano Merkel per la ripresa

L’industria tedesca affonda sotto i colpi della pandemia di coronavirus. Dopo il brusco calo della produzione (-8,9%) registrato a marzo, ad aprile è arrivato il tracollo. Il mese scorso, secondo i dati pubblicati dall’ufficio federale di statistica, la produzione industriale tedesca ha segnato una flessione del 17,9%, realizzando “il suo più grande declino dall’inizio della serie nel gennaio 1991″, ha commentato Destatis. Su base annua, il calo della produzione industriale è del 25,3%. 

Il dato che esclude l’energia e le costruzioni registra una contrazione del 22,1%. La produzione di energia è scesa del 7,2%, mentre quella nelle costruzioni è calata del 4,1%. A soffrire più di tutti è stato però il comparto auto che ha registrato un vero e proprio collasso, scendendo ad aprile del 74%. Una percentuale che riaccende le polemiche sul maxi piano da 130 miliardi di euro varato da Angela Merkel pochi giorni fa.

La manovra infatti limita gli incentivi (6,7 miliardi di euro) all’auro elettrica ed alle installazioni delle colonnine per la ricarica dei veicoli, escludendo i motori tradizionali a basso tasso di inquinamento nonostante per giorni il partito della cancelliera (la Cdu) abbia chiesto che gli interventi non si limitassero ai veicoli elettrici, ma coprissero l’intero comparto automotive, da sempre fondamentale per l’economia tedesca.

Il dato sulla produzione industriale spinge al ribasso la Borsa di Francoforte che a metà mattinata cede lo 0,78% ponendo fine al rally realizzato dall’1 al 5 giugno, periodo in cui tutti i listini del vecchio continente, ad eccezione di Londra, hanno guadagnato quasi l’11% Rallentano anche le altre Borse: Parigi (-0,6%), Londra -0,3%). Si salva invece Piazza Affari che, trainata da banche e petroliferi, sale dello 0,57% a 20.302 punti. Bene anche Madrid (+0,3%).

