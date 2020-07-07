Generali riacquista titoli per 600 milioni e colloca il secondo green bond

La doppia operazione, del valore di 600 milioni consentirà di allungare il debito e di tagliare la spesa annua lorda per interessi di 200 milioni nel 2021

Doppia operazione sui mercati finanziari per Generali. Il gruppo triestino ha collocato con successo, lunedì, un nuovo titolo Tier 2 denominato in euro con scadenza luglio 2031, che sarà emesso sotto forma di green bond a conferma dell’attenzione della compagnia sul tema della sostenibilità.

L’operazione, del valore di 600 milioni ha riscosso richieste per 4,5 miliardi, pari ad oltre 7 volte l’offerta da oltre 350 investitori istituzionali internazionali, compresa una presenza significativa di Fondi con mandati Green/Sri (Sustainable responsible investment).

Il giorno successivo, martedì, Generali ha completato il movimento finanziario con il riacquisto per un identico valore di titoli subordinati con call 2022, divisi in tre serie. Il valore nominale aggregato di tutti i titoli offerti ammontava a 778, 3milioni in euro che rappresenta approssimativamente – precisa una nota del gruppo – il 50% dell’importo nominale complessivo dei Titoli in circolazione pari a 1, 55 miliardi. In conformità con i termini e le condizioni dell’Invito, Generali accetterà in riacquisto dai Portatori un importo nominale aggregato di €599.976.820 equivalente di Titoli delle tre serie.

I nuovi titoli hanno ottenuto un rating “BBB-” da Fitch e “Baa3” da Moody’s e garantiranno una cedola annua del 2,429% pagabile annualmente in via posticipata. La data di regolamento è fissata al 14 luglio, la scadenza al 20131. I titoli saranno negoziabili alla Borsa di Lussemburgo, ExtraMOT PRO e Lux Green Exchange.

“Queste due operazioni allungheranno ulteriormente la vita media del nostro debito esterno. Inoltre, esse condurranno a una riduzione delle spese annue lorde per interessi di oltre 30 milioni, portando a una spesa annua lorda per interessi nel 2021 di quasi 200 milioni inferiore rispetto al 2017, ben al di sopra del target di riduzione di spese lorde per interessi di 70- 140 milioni annunciato nel Piano Strategico Generali 2021″, ha commentato il Group Cfo di Generali Cristiano Borean.