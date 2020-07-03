Condividi

Francia: nuovo premier, Macron sceglie “mister Fase 2”

Dopo le dimissioni di Edouard Philippe, il presidente ha “promosso” Jean Castex, un alto funzionario che fu braccio destro di Sarkozy e che ha gestito il “déconfinement”.

Il premier francese Edouard Philippe, che pure aveva goduto di buona popolarità durante il lockdown, si è dimesso e tornerà a fare il sindaco di Le Havre. Al suo posto, nel giro di poche ore, il presidente Emmanuel Macron ha nominato Jean Castex, un alto funzionario la cui scelta è molto significativa. Intanto, perché Castex proviene da ambienti politici di centrodestra, e la sua nomina a Matignon conferma dunque una tendenza già affermata alle ultime elezioni municipali: Macron è sempre più in rotta di collisione con la sinistra francese, rilanciata dal successo del movimento ecologista, e strizza l’occhio alla destra moderata. Quella rimasta orfana di François Fillon, che addirittura rischia il carcere per la vicenda dell’assunzione della moglie nello staff.

L’alleanza è già stata sperimentata nei ballottaggi: in alcune città, anche importanti come Lione e Bordeaux, il partito di Macron e i repubblicani hanno fatto fronte comune contro il candidato dell’area rosso-verde (perdendo però in entrambe le occasioni). Ora il feeling viene confermato con la nomina a presidente del Consiglio dei ministri di un uomo che fu braccio destro di Nicolas Sarkozy all’Eliseo, e anche di Xavier Bertrand, che fu ministro sia della Salute che del Lavoro tra il 2006 e il 2007. L’ascesa di Castex è significativa anche per un altro motivo: è stato lui, negli ultimi mesi, a gestire il “déconfinement”, ovvero quella che noi in Italia abbiamo chiamato Fase 2 e Fase 3. Castex è dunque un degno rappresentante del cosiddetto “deep state”, un tecnocrate.

Spesso definito un gollista moderato, dal 2008 è sindaco di una cittadina sui Pirenei, dove è stato rieletto lo scorso 15 marzo, con il 75% dei voti al primo turno. “E’ un profondo conoscitore della cosa pubblica e un servitore dello Stato”, dice di lui chi lo conosce e che viene riportato dalla stampa francese. Insomma Macron sceglie un uomo di fiducia e adatto ad aprire una nuova stagione di dialogo. Anche e soprattutto con l’area politica di centrodestra.

