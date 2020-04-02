Fibra: Tim e Infratel accelerano nelle aree bianche

L’intervento riguarda 8 Regioni: Abruzzo, Sardegna, Toscana, Puglia, Calabria, Lazio, Lombardia e Marche – Ad oggi le infrastrutture sono state “accese” in 241 Comuni, che diventeranno 310 entro maggio

Per far fronte all’emergenza coronavirus – che impone un maggior utilizzo della connessione internet a banda ultralarga – Tim e Infratel Italia accelerano il cablaggio dell’Italia con la fibra ottica. L’obiettivo finale è mettere in funzione le infrastrutture di accesso della rete pubblica realizzate dalla società del Tesoro in 8 regioni: Abruzzo, Sardegna, Toscana, Puglia, Calabria, Lazio, Lombardia e Marche. “Si tratta di aree bianche di intervento diretto da Infratel Italia e non in concessione – scrive Tim in una nota – Ad oggi sono stati già realizzati interventi in 241 Comuni che diventeranno 310 entro maggio grazie all’attivazione di oltre 1.600 cabinet”.

L’iniziativa fa seguito a un’intesa firmata a luglio 2019 e coinvolge i Comuni oggetto dell’intervento con il “modello diretto”, che punta realizzare le reti a banda ultralarga nelle “aree bianche” non oggetto in passato di bandi. Circa 1 milione di utenti beneficeranno di questo intervento, oltre naturalmente alle aziende e alle pubbliche amministrazioni dei territori interessati.

La nuova tabella di marcia stabilita da Infratel Italia e Tim rende più rapidi gli interventi infrastrutturali per la consegna delle dorsali in fibra ottica da parte di Infratel Italia. Si accelera inoltre il percorso per la successiva realizzazione dei rilegamenti fino agli armadi stradali e l’installazione delle componenti di elettronica da parte di Tim.

Il progetto comporta per Tim un acquisto significativo di infrastrutture di fibra spenta realizzate da Infratel Italia, che saranno utilizzate per portare la banda ultralarga nei Comuni individuati dal progetto realizzando reti in tecnologia FTTC (653) e FTTH (15).