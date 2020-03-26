Condividi

Fibra: con la crisi serve più banda ultralarga

Nella memoria inviata al Parlamento sul decreto Cura Italia, la Banca d’Italia avverte che, visto il diverso modo di lavorare indotto dal Coronavirus, al Paese serve un salto qualità anche nella fibra ottica

Secondo la Banca d’Italia, ora che il Paese è fermo per la pandemia di coronavirus, la fibra ottica in banda ultralarga deve correre più velocemente ed essere ancora più efficiente. Il motivo? Semplice: velocità e stabilità della connessione permettono a milioni di lavoratori di operare in smartworking, agli studenti di seguire le lezioni da casa, ai malati di godere dei servizi di e-health e alle strutture sanitarie di scambiarsi dati.

La valutazione è contenuta nella memoria sul decreto Cura Italia realizzata da Bankitalia per la commissione Bilancio del Senato e diffusa il 25 marzo:

“In questo periodo di emergenza sanitaria, la bandaultra larga è una tecnologia fondamentale per la prosecuzione di molte attività lavorative da remoto, la continuità nello svolgimento dei programmi scolastici grazie alle piattaforme di e-learning nonché lo sviluppo di servizi di e-health e di cooperazione e scambio continuo di dati tra operatori sanitari”.

La Banca d’Italia cita il Milano Internet exchange – centro di interconnessione dati che copre il 20% del traffico nazionale – secondo cui, dalla promulgazione del primo decreto dell’8 marzo, nel nostro Paese si è registrato un incremento del traffico dati di oltre il 25%.

La rete è quindi posta sotto stress, soprattutto di sera, quando al lavoro a distanza si aggiungono videogiochi, film e intrattenimento in streaming – continua Bankitalia – Il decreto si propone di far sì che le imprese di TLC siano costantemente impegnate a limitare eventuali disagi e a gestire i picchi, con il continuo monitoraggio delle reti e tempestivi interventi di manutenzione e, ove possibile, con un ampliamento fisico della capacità della rete di trasporto/core (attivazione di nuovi link ottici nelle dorsali), in modo da garantire che anche con un traffico più consistente non ci siano problemi di rallentamento”.

Secondo Palazzo Koch, inoltre, il decreto invita implicitamente gli operatori di rete ad accelerare i lavori già in corso per la copertura del territorio con la banda ultralarga, dando priorità alle aree del Paese che versano in condizioni di maggior difficoltà.

“Le aree prive di banda ultralarga sono infatti presenti a macchia di leopardo anche nelle regioni più sviluppate – conclude la Banca d’Italia – In Lombardia, Veneto ed Emilia-Romagna, ad esempio, oltre 2.000 comuni non dispongono ancora di tale copertura. Gli effetti della misura non richiedono esborsi finanziari da parte dello Stato e rappresentano un investimento con effetti espansivi e duraturi nel medio lungo termine”.

