Fca, ecco il prezzo dei nuovi bond in euro

La società italo americana ha fissato il prezzo delle emissioni di senior notes per una cifra complessiva di 3,5 miliardi

Fca fissa il prezzo dei nuovi bond. Dopo l’annuncio di ieri, 30 giugno, relativo a lancio di una nuova emissione obbligazionaria denominata in euro, Fiat Chyrsler Automobiles ha confermato che il prezzo dell’offerta è di:

1,25 miliardi di euro, con una cedola del 3,375% di titoli di debito senior con scadenza luglio 2023, 

1,25 miliardi di euro con cedola del 3,875% di titoli di debito senior con scadenza gennaio 2026;

1 miliardo di euro con cedola del 4,50% di titoli senior con scadenza luglio 2028,

In totale si arriva dunque a 3,5 miliardi di euro.

“Il regolamento dell’offerta è attualmente previsto per il 7 luglio. L’emissione sarà effettuata da Fca nell’ambito del proprio programma di Euro Medium Term Note. Questa emissione sostituisce interamente la linea di credito bridge di 3,5 miliardi di euro che Fca ha stipulato il 26 marzo 2020 e sindacato il 14 aprile, quando l’accesso al mercato dei capitali era limitato e che non è mai stata utilizzata. Come tale, l’emissione odierna non aumenta la liquidità disponibile complessiva del gruppo, ma ne prolunga la durata e migliora la stabilità della struttura patrimoniale”, spiega Fca in una nota.

In una precedente comunicazione il gruppo automobilistico italo-americano aveva spiegato che i bond saranno offerti e venduti al di fuori degli Usa solo a investitori istituzionali non statunitensi, a meno che non siano registrati ai sensi del Securities Act o di altre leggi sui titoli, o in assenza di un’esenzione applicabile da tale registrazione. Inoltre, l’offerta dei titoli non è stata autorizzata dalla Consob, ai sensi della legislazione italiana sui titoli. Di conseguenza, i titoli non sono stati e non saranno offerti, venduti o consegnati in Italia attraverso una sollecitazione all’investimento, ma solo in conformità con le leggi e i regolamenti.

A Piazza Affari il titolo Fca cede l’1,62% del suo valore a fronte di un Ftse Mib che a metà giornata viaggia in ribasso dello 0,8%.

