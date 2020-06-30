Condividi

FCA prepara nuovi bond in euro

Il Gruppo FCA intende emettere bond in euro – I termini finali saranno determinati dalle condizioni di mercato e verranno quotati sulla borsa irlandese

Nuove progetti nel futuro di FCA. Il Gruppo ha annunciato di voler procedere ad una emissione obbligazionaria benchmark (di riferimento) in euro, in base alla condizioni di mercato.

L’azienda italo-statunitense, ottavo gruppo automobilistico al mondo per veicoli prodotti, ha comunicato in una nota che l’operazione rientra nel piano Euro Medium Term Notes di FCA, i cui termini finali saranno definiti al momento del pricing in base alla condizioni di mercato. In caso di emissione, FCA richiede la quotazione dei titoli nonché l’ammissione alle contrattazioni presso il mercato regolamentato irlandese, l’Euronext Dublin.

Come specificato dalla società, le obbligazioni saranno offerte e vendute al di fuori degli Stati Uniti solo ad investitori istituzionali non statunitensi (come definito dal Regolamento S ai sensi del Securities Act del 1933) a meno che non siano registrati ai sensi del Securities Act o di altre leggi sui titoli, o in assenza di un’esenzione applicabile da tale registrazione.

Inoltre, l’offerta dei titoli non è stata autorizzata dalla Consob, ai sensi della legislazione italiana sui titoli. Di conseguenza, i titoli non sono stati e non saranno offerti, venduti o consegnati in Italia attraverso una sollecitazione all’investimento, ma solo in conformità con le leggi e i regolamenti.

Queste dichiarazioni – viene chiarito nella nota – sono del tutto previsionali e riflettono le condizioni attuali. Tuttavia, I risultati e gli sviluppi futuri potrebbero essere influenzati da diversi fattori: dall’andamento dei mercati finanziari, dalle fluttuazioni dei tassi di cambio e dalle modifiche del diritto nazionale e sovranazionale. Nonché da eventuali cambiamenti nella situazione economica e competitiva generale delle attività del Gruppo automobilistico.

