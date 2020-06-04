Condividi

Enel X-Volvo: pacchetti integrati per le auto elettriche

I proprietari di veicoli plug-in Hybrid e full electric volvo potranno accedere a pacchetti integrati studiati da Enel X che consentiranno di ricaricare l’auto a casa o in città

Enel X e Volvo Car Italia hanno studiato pacchetti integrati di ricarica per i possessori di modelli plug-in hybrid e full electric della casa automobilistica svedese. 

I “pacchetti” mirano a rispondere “alle necessità dei clienti in diverse fasi: dall’acquisto della vettura elettrica e della stazione di ricarica domestica, fino all’installazione di quest’ultima presso la propria abitazione”, si legge nella nota congiunta delle due società.

Scendendo nei dettagli il JuicePack Home permette agli automobilisti che hanno scelto  auto plug-in hybrid ed elettriche di Volvo di acquistare JuiceBox, la stazione di ricarica domestica di Enel X, disponibile in 3 differenti potenze: da 3,7 kW, 7,4 kW fino ad arrivare a 22kW. Chi invece ricarica la propria auto in città può usufruire del pacchetto JuicePack Street, che dà al cliente un bonus da 500 Kwh per ricaricare il proprio veicolo presso le infrastrutture pubbliche di Enel X accessibili attraverso l’App Enel X JuicePass. La terza soluzione è JuicePack Full che integra le caratteristiche delle prime due: ricarica domestica e ricarica urbana. 

“La partnership con Volvo permette di offrire a chi sceglie di passare all’elettrico le soluzioni innovative di Enel X per la ricarica del veicolo sia in ambito domestico che urbano – ha dichiarato Alessio Torelli responsabile Enel X Italia – Grazie agli accordi con i più importanti player del settore automotive e all’impegno costante per la realizzazione di un’infrastruttura di ricarica pubblica resiliente e capillare, siamo convinti di poter contribuire in poco tempo al definitivo passaggio alla mobilità elettrica in tutto il Paese”.

Chi deciderà di acquistare uno dei tre pacchetti potrà usufruire di servizi aggiuntivi come Juice Home Check, il sopralluogo effettuato da tecnici specializzati che verificheranno l’adeguatezza dell’impianto elettrico e della fornitura di energia, intervenendo in caso di lavori di adattamento necessari. Sarà inoltre possibile controllare da remoto lo stato della propria ricarica.

