Condividi

Elicotteri Leonardo per l’elisoccorso in Francia

| di | 0

Il mezzo scelto dall’ospedale di Rouen è l’AW109 Trekker, di cui ad oggi sono già state vendute più di 70 unità a clienti in tutto il mondo.

Elicotteri Leonardo per l’elisoccorso in Francia

Leonardo ha annunciato che l’AW109 Trekker è stato scelto come nuovo elicottero per supportare le operazioni di servizio sanitario d’emergenza (EMS – Emergency Medical Service) dall’Ospedale di Rouen in Normandia, Francia. Dotato di speciale configurazione e interni dedicati per compiti di soccorso, l’elicottero sarà consegnato all’operatore SAF Hélicoptères alla fine del 2020 dalla linea di assemblaggio finale di Vergiate (VA).

L’offerta della SAF Hélicoptères basata sull’AW109 Trekker è stata giudicata la migliore per il servizio di elisoccorso a seguito di un’approfondita e rigorosa procedura di gara, superando la concorrenza. Il contratto così ottenuto da SAF Hélicoptères segna l’ingresso di questo tipo di elicottero leggero bimotore di Leonardo nel mercato civile della Francia dopo il precedente successo dei modelli AW109 Power e Grand per missioni di elisoccorso nel paese.

Questo risultato inoltre amplia il numero dei clienti civili francesi che impiegano gli elicotteri di Leonardo come i modelli AW109, AW169 e AW139 per molteplici ruoli, inclusi il soccorso e il trasporto VIP/corporate. L’AW109 Trekker è la soluzione ideale anche per soddisfare in futuro ulteriori requisiti di assistenza sanitaria in Francia.

“Siamo orgogliosi – ha commentato Tristan Serretta, Amministratore Delegato di SAF Hélicoptères – di essere il nuovo fornitore di servizi di elisoccorso dall’Ospedale di Rouen. Come operatore elicotteristico, cerchiamo sempre di proporre ai nostri clienti soluzioni di qualità ed economicamente sostenibili. Siamo felici di introdurre l’AW109 Trekker di Leonardo nella nostra flotta. Il territorio coperto dal servizio beneficerà della nostra solida esperienza e affidabilità per questo tipo di missione, unitamente alle eccezionali capacità del Trekker in termini di interni, prestazioni, avionica avanzata e standard di sicurezza. Non vediamo l’ora di iniziare le operazioni a sostegno della comunità locale.”

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta