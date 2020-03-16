Condividi

Coronavirus, la Sicilia si blinda: stop ad aerei, treni e traghetti

Stop a treni, traghetti e aerei da e per l’isola allo scopo di evitare la diffusione del coronavirus – Ecco tutti i collegamenti bloccati e le eccezioni

Sicilia blindata per cercare di limitare la diffusione del coronavirus, ma anche e soprattutto i danni provocati dall’esodo di cittadini da Nord. La ministra dei Trasporti Paola De Micheli ha annunciato di aver bloccato i collegamenti da e verso l’isola su richiesta del Presidente della regione, Nello Musumeci.

“A seguito della richiesta pervenuta ieri sera da parte della Regione Sicilia, la Ministra delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti, Paola De Micheli, ha firmato nella notte il Decreto che prevede la sospensione dei collegamenti e dei trasporti ordinari delle persone da e per la Sicilia. Regolare, invece, il trasporto merci. L’obiettivo delle misure inserite nel Decreto è quello di contrastare il diffondersi dell’emergenza epidemiologica da COVID-19, limitando al massimo il rischio di possibili fonti di contagio provenienti dall’esterno della Sicilia”

Fonte: ministero dei Trasporti

Questo quanto si legge nella nota diffusa dal ministero. Lo scopo del decreto, come rivela la stessa nota, è quello di fermare il ritorno dei siciliani dalle regioni del Nord. In pochi giorni sono più di 31mila i cittadini che hanno fatto ritorno in Sicilia nonostante il divieto di spostamento. 31mila persone che, anche se asintomatiche, potrebbero aver portato nell’isola il coronavirus, rischiando di far aumentare in maniera esponenziale il numero di casi registrati al di là dello Stretto, attualmente pari a 188.

Il decreto approvato il 16 marzo stabilisce la sospensione quasi totale dei collegamenti aerei, sia nazionali che internazionali. Rimarranno attivi solo due voli al giorno tra Roma e Palermo e altri due tra Roma e Catania. Previsto inoltre:

  • lo stop dei servizi automobilistici interregionali;
  • lo stop dei servizi marittimi per il trasporto dei passeggeri.

Consentito invece il trasporto merci, ma “le persone possono viaggiare su navi adibite al trasporto merci esclusivamente per dimostrate ed improrogabili esigenze, previa autorizzazione del Presidente della Regione”, specifica il decreto. .

Continueranno a partire i traghetti che collegano Messina e Villa San Giovanni. Si potrà però salire a bordo solo per comprovate esigenze di lavoro o di salute, o situazioni di necessità. Fermi pure i treni, eccezion fatta per un intercity al giorno che collegherà Palermo e Roma. All’arrivo in Sicilia i controlli sanitari saranno però più stringenti sia per i passeggeri che per i conducenti di mezzi che trasportano le merci. 

Ricordiamo che due giorni fa il Governo ha preso una decisione analoga anche per la Sardegna, imponendo la sospensione dei collegamenti e dei trasporti ordinari.

