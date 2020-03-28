Condividi

Coronavirus, gli aerei di Leonardo per portare le mascherine

Il gruppo guidato da Alessandro Profumo ha messo a disposizione i suoi mezzi per portare il materiale medico alle località in emergenza.

Leonardo si mette al servizio del Paese per l’emergenza coronavirus. Il gruppo guidato da Alessandro Profumo, che è stato considerato tra le aziende strategiche e dunque continua ad operare seppur con le dovute precauzioni, ne sta approfittando per fornire tutto il proprio supporto alle istituzioni chiamate ad affrontare una crisi anche logistica senza precedenti. Leonardo, leader nell’industria aerospaziale e della difesa, ha messo a fattor comune i suoi mezzi, le sue persone e le sue risorse, in particolare con la disponibilità di mezzi di trasporto aereo.

Nello specifico, attraverso l’utilizzo di due aerei da trasporto della Divisione Velivoli, un C-27J ed un ATR 72, destinati a clienti internazionali che hanno avallato l’iniziativa, Leonardo effettuerà – con propri equipaggi – e a supporto della Protezione Civile, una serie di voli-navetta tra scali italiani e laddove richiesto dalla emergenza anche tra scali internazionali, per assicurare il trasporto di materiale medico (respiratori, mascherine, ecc.), garantendo in tal modo autonomia e flessibilità operativa e significative capacità di carico.

Oltre a garantire il supporto tecnico alla flotta di elicotteri di Forze Armate, enti, istituzioni, Forze di Polizia e di eliambulanze impegnate nell’emergenza, la Divisione Elicotteri ha messo a disposizione i propri piloti e 3 elicotteri (2 AW139 e 1 AW189) in diverse configurazioni, oltre ai servizi di manutenzione e operatività, per le operazioni di assistenza sanitaria della Protezione Civile.

Non solo. Nella Divisione Aerostrutture, presso il sito produttivo di Grottaglie, Leonardo attraverso l’utilizzo della tecnologia additive manufacturing (3D printing), ha già lanciato la produzione di un primo lotto di valvole per supportare l’iniziativa della società Isinnova di Brescia, che ha sviluppato il progetto di valvole in materiale plastico che consentono di modificare un particolare modello di maschere subacquee e trasformarle in respiratori per terapie sub-intensive. La medesima produzione è attivata presso il sito della Divisione Elettronica di La Spezia.

