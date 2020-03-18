Condividi

Coronavirus: da Berlusconi e Agnelli donazioni da 10 milioni

I fondi dell’ex premier saranno impiegati per realizzare il nuovo reparto di terapia intensiva alla Fiera di Milano – La famiglia Agnelli, invece, ha donato 10 milioni di euro al Dipartimento Protezione Civile e alla fondazione La Stampa – Specchio dei Tempi

Per la lotta contro il coronavirus arrivano due donazioni da 10 milioni di euro: una di Silvio Berlusconi, l’altra della famiglia Agnelli.

I fondi dell’ex premier sono stati messi a disposizione della Regione Lombardia per realizzare il nuovo reparto da 400 posti di terapia intensiva alla Fiera di Milano (o, eventualmente, per altre emergenze).

“Silvio Berlusconi scende in campo e dimostra, ancora una volta, di amare la sua città e il suo Paese”, ha detto all’Adnkronos Guido Bertolaso, neo-consulente del governatore lombardo, Attilio Fontana. Il progetto di allestire alla Fiera di Milano un ospedale riservato ai malati di coronavirus è stato affidato proprio a Bertolaso, che in questi giorni sta cercando di reperire macchinari e personale medico.

La famiglia Agnelli, invece, ha donato 10 milioni di euro al Dipartimento Protezione Civile e alla fondazione La Stampa – Specchio dei Tempi, impegnata a rispondere alle necessità di Torino e del Piemonte.

Exor e le controllate Fca, Ferrari e Cnh Industrial (alle quali si sono aggiunte anche Ermenegildo Zegna e Fondazione Pesenti) stanno acquistando da fornitori esteri 150 respiratori e materiale medico-sanitario che presto sarà trasportato via aereo in Italia.

Exor, Fca, Ferrari e Cnh industrial offriranno anche servizi gratuiti di scouting per individuare apparecchiature mediche sui mercati internazionali e relativi servizi doganali per l’importazione rapida in Italia.

Infine, la società di noleggio a lungo termine Leasys (Fca Bank) mette a disposizione della Croce Rossa Italiana e altre associazioni di volontariato una flotta di mezzi per la distribuzione di alimenti e medicinali nelle città italiane a malati, anziani e a persone bisognose di assistenza.

Queste iniziative si aggiungono alla raccolta fondi “DistantiMaUniti” promossa dalla Juventus e ancora in corso sulla piattaforma gofundme, oltre che all’iniziativa #restoascuola promossa dalla Fondazione Agnelli insieme alla Fondazione La Stampa Specchio dei Tempi e a La Stampa per sostenere la didattica a distanza nelle scuole.

