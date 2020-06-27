Consumi elettrici in calo anche a maggio ma meno

Secondo le rilevazioni di Terna la domanda dei primi cinque mesi del 2020 risulta in flessione dell’8% rispetto al corrispondente periodo del 2019.

I consumi elettrici diminuiscono anche a maggio, ma meno di quanto fatto ad aprile, come era prevedibile poiché dal 4 maggio è iniziata la Fase 2, con la riapertura di molte attività. A quantificare i consumi nell’ultimo mese disponibile è come da consuetudine Terna, la società che gestisce la rete elettrica nazionale e che ha rilevato che la domanda di elettricità in Italia è stata di 22,7 miliardi di kWh, in diminuzione del 10,3% rispetto allo stesso mese del 2019. Questo valore è stato ottenuto con due giorni lavorativi in meno (20 vs 22) e una temperatura media mensile superiore di 3,5°C rispetto a maggio dello scorso anno.

A maggio la riduzione dei consumi ha risentito in maniera minore rispetto ai mesi precedenti dell’impatto delle misure introdotte per far fronte all’emergenza sanitaria da Covid-19, mostrando graduali segnali di ripresa. Il dato destagionalizzato e corretto dagli effetti contrapposti di calendario e temperatura mantiene la variazione sostanzialmente uguale (-10,4%). La domanda dei primi cinque mesi del 2020 risulta in flessione dell’8% rispetto al corrispondente periodo del 2019. In termini rettificati la variazione è pari a -8,8%. A livello territoriale la variazione tendenziale di maggio 2020 è risultata ovunque negativa: -11,9% al Nord, -9,7% al Centro e -7,2% al Sud.

In termini congiunturali, il valore destagionalizzato e corretto dagli effetti di calendario e temperatura dell’energia elettrica richiesta a maggio 2020 ha fatto registrare una variazione positiva (+9,9%) rispetto al mese precedente (aprile 2020). Nel mese di maggio 2020 la domanda di energia elettrica è stata soddisfatta per il 94,4% con produzione nazionale e per la quota restante (5,6%) dal saldo dell’energia scambiata con l’estero. La produzione da fonti rinnovabili ha coperto il 51,2% della domanda, in aumento rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2019 (41%): si tratta del valore mensile più alto di sempre.

In dettaglio, la produzione nazionale netta (21,6 miliardi di kWh) è risultata in flessione (-3%) rispetto a maggio 2019. In crescita le fonti di produzione fotovoltaica (+25,1%), idroelettrica (+12,2%) ed eolica (+6,3%). In flessione le fonti termoelettrica (-14,4%) e geotermica (-2,2%).