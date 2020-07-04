Burocrazia, se l’Italia fosse la Germania Pil +70 miliardi

Le elaborazioni del Centro Studi Confcommercio, sulla base della ricerca dell’Università di Göteborg, mostrano che l’Italia è scesa nella qualità delle amministrazioni pubbliche Ocse e perde una ricchezza immensa

Burocrazia: ogni Paese ha quella che si merita, verrebbe da dire dopo aver letto l’indagine sulle pubbliche amministrazioni elaborata dal Centro Studi Confcommercio. “Se l’Italia avesse, ad esempio, la stessa qualità dell’amministrazione della Germania – si legge nella ricerca – tra il 2009 e il 2018 la crescita cumulata sarebbe stata del 6,2% invece del 2,3% e il livello del prodotto lordo sarebbe più elevato di circa 70 miliardi di euro“.

Numeri piuttosto impressionanti ma documentati dal Quality of Government Index dell’Università di Göteborg. L’indicatore elaborato dall’università svedese è composto da tre pilastri: livello di corruzione, caratteristiche della legislazione e osservanza della legge, qualità della burocrazia in senso stretto. In base all’indice, non solo l’Italia è piuttosto lontana dalle migliori posizioni in area Ocse ma, purtroppo, continua a perdere posizioni nella graduatoria internazionale, con il passare del tempo. “Su 36 paesi OCSE – sancisce l’indagine – l’Italia scivola dalla mediocre 26a posizione del 2000 alla pessima 33a, terz’ultima, del 2018. Il livello della qualità della burocrazia è dunque ben lontano dallo standard dei migliori tra le economie avanzate” .

Ecco il grafico elaborato in base al Quality of Government Index:

La conclusione a cui arriva il Centro Studi Confcommercio, proprio mentre si discute sulle difficoltà della crisi e sui rischi per la ripresa autunnale, è che “con una migliore burocrazia si avrebbero, inoltre, evidenti benefici anche per i conti pubblici. Infatti, una maggiore crescita del Pil genererebbe maggiori entrate, minore disavanzo e, dunque, minore debito sia come dimensione dello stock, sia in rapporto al Pil. In conclusione, ci sono ampi margini per migliorare il benessere economico del Paese e questo si può fare con strategie che non richiedono maggiori risorse o ricette fantasiose: una delle più profittevoli e di lungo termine consiste semplicemente nel migliorare la qualità della pubblica amministrazione”.

“Oggi è a rischio la ripartenza della nostra economia. Il Governo può e deve semplificare le procedure per un Paese più efficiente e sicuro, con minori costi e più investimenti in formazione e nuove tecnologie. Una opportunità da non perdere assolutamente”: è questa la richiesta del presidente di Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli.