Brebemi cambia proprietà: Intesa cede la quota di controllo ad Aleatica

La Brebemi, l’autostrada privata del Nord che unisce Milano a Bergamo e Brescia, passa di mano: gli spagnoli di Aleatica – società di infrastrutture controllata dal fondo australiano IFM – hanno acquistato il pacchetto di controllo da Intesa Sanpaolo.

Brebemi cambia proprietà: Intesa cede la quota di controllo ad Aleatica

L’autostrada del Nord, la Brebemi che unisce Milano a Bergamo e Brescia, passa di mano e diventa un po’ spagnola e un po’ australiana. Intesa Sanpaolo ha infatti ceduto alla società spagnola Aleatica, che ha concessioni autostradali in molti Paesi ma che è controllata dagli australia del Fondo IFM, la quota di maggioranza, pari al 56%, delle Autostrade Lombarde che a cascata controlla la Brebemi.

L’operazione vale circa 2 miliardi di euro. “L’operazione annunciata oggi – ha confermato Intesa Sanpaolo in una nota – e finalizzata alla cessione della partecipazione in Autostrade Lombarde e Brebemi rientra nella strategia del gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo, perseguita negli ultimi anni, di dismissioni azionarie non strategiche. L’investimento realizzato da Aleatica, società globale specializzata in investimenti infrastrutturali e posseduta al 100% dal fondo australiano IFM Global Infrastructure Fund riconosce il significativo valore che Brebemi è stata in grado di creare nel tempo”.

Intesa Sanpaolo, dopo aver accompagnato e sostenuto lo sviluppo e la crescita di questa importante infrastruttura per diverso tempo, dice dunque addio alla propria partecipazione e confida di aver trovato in Aleatica SAU un operatore del settore di comprovate capacità che si caratterizza per investimenti sostenibili nel lungo periodo. Quello nella Brebemi è, tra l’altro, il primo significativo investimento estero in Italia dopo lo scoppio del Coronavirus.

