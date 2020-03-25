Condividi

Bankitalia al Governo: “Attenzione a contratti a termine e disoccupati”

Secondo Via Nazionale, nel decreto Cura Italia mancano interventi per i lavoratori a tempo determinato e per i disoccupati: il suggerimento è di allungare i tempi della Naspi – Critiche anche sui bonus da 100 e 600 euro – L’indebitamento crescerà di 20 miliardi

Nell’affrontare la crisi innescata dal coronavirus, il governo non ha previsto “interventi in favore della generalità dei dipendenti a tempo determinato e, più generale, di chi non trovi un lavoro”. La critica si legge nella memoria sul decreto Cura Italia realizzata dalla Banca d’Italia per la commissione Bilancio del Senato e diffusa il 25 marzo e volta ad evidenziare il notevole impatto che il coronavirus avrà sull’economia italiana.

“Nel caso degli occupati a termine – argomenta Palazzo Koch – va considerato tra l’altro che, sebbene essi abbiano accesso ai trattamenti di integrazione salariale formalmente analoghi a quelli dei lavoratori a tempo indeterminato, i periodi di fruizione della Cig non prolungano la durata del rapporto di lavoro in scadenza”.

Inoltre, anche considerando il blocco temporaneo dei licenziamenti disposto dal decreto Cura Italia, “i lavoratori a termine avranno ridotte possibilità di rimanere occupati alla scadenza del contratto e dovranno ricorrere alla NASpI – continua Bankitalia – che tuttavia garantisce trattamenti di durata ridotta a disoccupati con carriere discontinue”.

Di conseguenza, secondo Via Nazionale, “un incremento temporaneo della durata dei trattamenti NASpI per chi rientri tra i suoi beneficiari a partire da una certa data sarebbe stato giustificato dalla riduzione della possibilità di ottenere un impiego”.

Per quanto riguarda la norma che prevede il blocco dei licenziamenti, la Banca d’Italia sottolinea che l’ambito d’applicazione “non è chiaramente definito e pare includere anche i rapporti di lavoro domestico, per i quali non è previsto l’accesso a misure di straordinarie di sostegno (ulteriori alla NASpI): la norma, se da un lato protegge i lavoratori, dall’altro comporta un aggravio dei costi sostenuti dalle famiglie per tali tipologie di servizi”.

Altri rilievi di Palazzo Koch riguardano il premio di 100 euro per chi ha lavorato a marzo e il bonus di 600 euro per gli autonomi, che non sono legati al reddito. Secondo Bankitalia, “sarebbe importante parametrare gli aiuti al venir meno delle occasioni di lavoro e di reddito per territorio e settore d’attività, tenendo altresì conto dell’imponibile fiscale dei diversi soggetti negli anni precedenti”.

