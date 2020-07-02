Condividi

Autostrade, Aiscat reagisce: 6 miliardi bloccati dai burocrati

Il ritardo nei Pef, i piani economico-finanziari, tiene bloccati gli investimenti per il mancato accordo tra Stato concedente e concessionario – Se non viene formalizzato l’atto il meccanismo si blocca – L’associazione al Senato respinge le accuse sulla manutenzione

Si parla di 6 miliardi di euro parcheggiati. È quanto emerso dall’Aiscat, l’associazione delle concessionarie, secondo cui il ritardo nei piani economico-finanziari blocca circa 5-6 miliardi di euro di investimenti. Se non viene formalizzato un accordo tra lo Stato concedente e il concessionario, questi soldi rimarranno bloccati.

Inoltre, il Direttore Generale della società, Massimo Schintu – ascoltato in commissione Lavori Pubblici al Senato – ha rivelato che i costi di manutenzione sfiorano i 700 milioni di euro all’anno. L’incremento dei costi rispetto al passato riflette la maggiore sensibilità ambientale, il perseguimento dello sviluppo tecnologico ma anche il miglioramento degli standard di sicurezza.

Nel periodo 2000-2017 le spese di manutenzione hanno superato 11.600 milioni di euro. Oggi tali costi arrivano quasi a 700 milioni di euro all’anno. Un dato superiore anche alla spesa media di concessionarie internazionali, come Francia e Spagna.

Secondo Massimo Schintu ha dichiarato che con il passare degli anni i costi, anche solo quelli di completamento, sono aumentati in modo esponenziale, sia per la maggiore attenzione ambientale, ma anche per la difficoltà di “passare su un territorio maggiormente antropizzato”. Così, spesso, il costo di investimento iniziale non rispecchia quello finale.

Quello che stiamo vivendo negli ultimi anni è una vera e propria rivoluzione legata non solo al digitale ma anche alla sostenibilità e all’ambiente. E rimanere al passo con i tempi diventa sempre più difficile e dispendioso.

“Le manutenzione sono una delle forze di questo settore in Italia e in tutta Europa” – ha continuato l’esponente di Aiscat. Ma il vero problema riguarda l’evoluzione delle regole che spesso non coincide con quelle della manutenzione., come dichiarato da Schintu “ogni volta che cambiamo una regola, la manutenzione cambia e a quel punto cambia la situazione”. Per questo motivo, il Paese ha bisogno di “regole univoche e stabili” e di un piano di manutenzione ben definito.

