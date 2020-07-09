Atlantia zavorra Milano, Trump pesa su Wall Street

Il rebus della concessione di Autostrade e l’incertezza sul riassetto della holding fanno sprofondare il titolo – Listini europei in rosso e Wall Street perde quota dopo la sentenza su Trump – Spread in recupero – Brilla la stella di Campari e Cerved

Giornata no per Piazza Affari che non è riuscita ad agganciare né il treno dell’apertura americana favorita dalla seppur lenta ripresa del mercato del lavoro né i segnali promettenti in arrivo da Francoforte. Troppo pesante è l’ipoteca dello sconto che si sta consumando attorno al futuro di Atlantia -8,29% a 13,12 euro. E’ ancora in corso il confronto tra il governo ed il vertice di Aspi (controllata di Atlantia) sul futuro della società ad un passo dalla revoca della concessione. In attesa di indicazioni più precise Piazza Affari indossa la maglia nera tra mercati contrastati.

L’indice di Milano cede l’1,98% arretrando a quota 19.505, peggio di Parigi e Madrid -1,2%. Sotto pressione anche Londra -1,7%. Chiude attorno alla parità Francoforte -0,4% sostenuta dagli ottimi risultati di Sap +4,6% e di Teamviewer +4%. L’indice dei tecnologici del Vecchio Continente ha esteso la performance positiva da inizio anno a +15,3%, miglior settore europeo del 2020, ampliando ulteriormente il distacco nei confronti dell’indice Eurostoxx globale fermo a un depresso -10,7%. Stm guadagna l’1,07%.

La tecnologia fa corsa a sé anche in Usa. Muovi passi in avanti per Apple+0,5%, Amazon e, Microsoft. I dati sul mercato del lavoro segnalano un piccolo passo in avanti. La scorsa settimana, le nuove richieste di sussidio di disoccupazione sono scese di circa 100.000 unità a 1,31 milioni. Ma su Wall Street oltre alla situazione ancora grave dell’epidemia da Covid-19 ha pesato anche la sentenza della Corte Suprema nei confronti di Donald Trump: il Nasdaq tiene grazie ai giganti digitali ma il Dow Jones perde oltre l’1,5% quando in Italia sono le 18:30.

Sul fronte delle obbligazioni rallenta la raccolta di Btp Futura. Nel corso della quarta giornata di offerta, sono arrivate richieste per circa 503 milioni di euro, sulla base di oltre 15mila contratti. La richiesta complessiva è pari a 5,72 miliardi di euro. Lo spread risale a 167 punti.

Oltre al caso Atlantia, su Milano pesa il comparto bancario, debole in sintonia con il settore a livello europeo. Unicredit perde oltre l’1% e Intesa San Paolo circa lo 0,65%.

Due le note posiive di giornata: Cerved +3,5%. E’ ripartita la ricerca di un partner per la propria divisione npl.

Brillante Campari + 2,3%: Ubs ha aumentato il target price a 7,9 euro da 6,9 euro.

Al contrario Diasorin cede Diasorin cede circa il 4%, nonostante l’annuncio di un contratto con il Regno Unito per uno screening a livello nazionale della diffusione del coronavirus. Recordati+2%.