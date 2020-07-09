Condividi

Trump dovrà fare i conti con il fisco Usa

La Corte Suprema Usa ha accolto la richiesta della Procura: potrà acquisire la dichiarazione dei redditi del presidente. Lui parla di persecuzione politica ma la decisione è una mina

Nuova tegola per Donald Trump. E potrebbe avere un effetto esplosivo.

La Corte Suprema Usa ha dato l’ok alla procura di New York perché acquisisca le dichiarazione dei redditi di Donald Trump. Il presidente in carica non ha l’immunità e non è diverso da qualsiasi altro cittadino americano, ha sostenuto l’Alta Corte americana.

E’ stata dunque bocciata la richiesta dei legali del presidente americano di garantire ai presidenti in carica la completa immunità da inchieste penali. La sentenza è stata decisa a grande maggioranza (7 voti a 2) e può avere conseguenze politiche anche se non è detto che il materiale venga poi reso pubblico né che venga acquisito prima del voto per le presidenziali di novembre prossimo.

La dichiarazione dei redditi di Donald Trump, magnate e immobiliarista dal cospicuo conto in banca prima di diventare presidente degli Stati Uniti dopo Barack Obama, è stata finora uno dei segreti più gelosamente custoditi, nonostante le opposizioni avessero più volte inviato il presidente a rendere nota spontaneamente la sua posizione privata con il fisco.

Il presidente ha reagito con una valanga di tweet e sostenendo che nei suoi confronti è in atto una 2Persecuzione politica”.

