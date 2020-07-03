Condividi

Alitalia, altra tegola: l’Antitrust indaga su biglietti e voucher

Insieme a Volotea, l’ex compagnia di bandiera è finita nel mirino dell’Autorità per i biglietti venduti, cancellati e rimborsati solo tramite voucher durante la fase più grave della pandemia

Ancora una tegola per Alitalia. L’ex compagnia di bandiera è finita insieme alla compagnia Volotea nel mirino dell’Antitrust, che ha avviato procedimenti istruttori sulle due società. Il caso riguarda una serie di biglietti venduti e poi cancellati dalle due compagnie aeree a causa della pandemia di coronavirus, malgrado in quel periodo non fossero in vigore le limitazioni alla circolazione stabilite dai decreti del governo.

Alitalia e Volotea, spiega l’Antitrust, “hanno offerto l’erogazione di un voucher in luogo del rimborso del prezzo del biglietto già pagato dai consumatori. Inoltre, sia Alitalia che Volotea non hanno fornito un’adeguata informazione ai consumatori quanto ai diritti spettanti in caso di cancellazioni”.

Alle due compagnie viene infine contestato di aver predisposto un servizio di assistenza carente per quanto riguarda i tempi di attesa e i canali di comunicazione messi a disposizione dei passeggeri. Il dossier è seguito direttamente dalla DG Tutela del consumatore, guidata a Giovanni Calabrò.

La comunicazione dell’Antitrust arriva poco dopo l’avvio di una procedura d’infrazione della Commissione Europea nei confronti dell’Italia degli altri Paesi che non hanno previsto il rimborso pecuniario dei biglietti cancellati a causa del Covid-19, ma soltanto l’emissione di voucher a titolo di risarcimento.

