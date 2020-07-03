Condividi

Rimborsi voli cancellati, Italia sotto inchiesta

Scatta la procedura di infrazione europea contro la decisione del governo italiano che – durante il periodo di lockdown – ha deciso di non riconoscere ai passeggeri dei voli cancellati il diritto di scegliere tra voucher e rimborso.

La notizia era nell’aria da giorni, ma adesso è ufficiale: la Commissione europea ha avviato una procedura di infrazione a carico dell’Italia e di altri Paesi sulle regole dei diritti dei passeggeri per i voli cancellati, che non prevedono il rimborso dei biglietti ma unicamente voucher. Una scelta, fatta dal governo italiano in periodo di lockdown, che penalizza i viaggiatori secondo la Ue e secondo l’Antitrust italiano che l’ha stigmatizzata.

Si arricchisce dunque di un ulteriore terreno di scontro la “pazza estate” delle compagnie aeree, tra possibili cancellazioni per Covid, frontiere ancora parzialmente chiuse, obblighi di quarantena, e da ultimi le polemiche per la riapertura di Linate (anticipata al 13 luglio su pressione di Alitalia) e per la decisione di Enav di vietare i bagagli a mano nelle cappelliere a bordo, fortemente contestata da Ryanair.

Tornando alla procedura d’infrazione per i rimborsi, secondo l’esecutivo di Bruxelles le regole approvate da Roma sono quelle più incompatibili con le direttive comunitarie, dato che in Italia questo problema riguarda anche i viaggi in bus e in treno. “Diritto dei viaggiatori è poter scegliere il rimborso”, aveva ribadito in più occasioni la vicepresidente della Commissione, Margrethe Vestager. “La ragione per la quale abbiamo lanciato una procedura di infrazione alla Grecia e all’Italia – ha spiegato un portavoce – è perché questi Paesi hanno adottato delle legislazioni che permettono di offrire i voucher come unico metodo di rimborso e ciò va contro il diritto dei passeggeri che hanno il diritto di scegliere”.

Se la questione voucher riguarda solo Roma e Atene, è invece rivolta a 10 Paesi, tra cui di nuovo l’Italia e la Grecia, la procedura di infrazione su 10 Stati riguardo a problemi analoghi su interi pacchetti vacanza in cui la possibilità di ottenere il rimborso, se c’è, supera i tempi previsti dalle regole Ue. Le lettere formali sono state recapitate anche a Repubblica Ceca, Cipro, Francia, Croazia, Lituania, Polonia, Portogallo e Slovacchia.

