Condividi

Aiuti Ue, Micossi: “Usarli per investire, non per tagliare le tasse”

| di | 0

Secondo il direttore generale di Assonime, i fondi in arrivo dall’Europa vanno utilizzati “per intero”, inclusi quindi i 36 miliardi del Mes, e senza sprecare risorse in mille rivoli come spesso è accaduto in passato – Fondamentale la bussola del Piano nazionale di riforma

Aiuti Ue, Micossi: “Usarli per investire, non per tagliare le tasse”

L’Italia non deve usare il fiume di soldi in arrivo dall’Europa per abbassare le tasse, ma per riaccendere gli investimenti pubblici e privati. Questa l’opinione di Stefano Micossi, direttore generale di Assonime, intervenuto ieri alla Camera per un’audizione sugli aiuti comunitari che il nostro Paese riceverà nei prossimi mesi.

Questi fondi, “per la loro natura una tantum, devono essere destinati a interventi di sostegno agli investimenti pubblici e privati – spiega Micossi – mentre non possono garantire interventi permanenti di riduzione delle entrate tributarie o aumento della spesa corrente”.

Peraltro, Micossi sottolinea che “le risorse europee devono essere utilizzate tutte”, compresa la nuova linea di credito da 36 miliardi del Mes, che “può essere immediatamente impiegata per finanziare spese direttamente e indirettamente legate alla crisi sanitaria, incluse dunque le spese per adattare gli impianti produttivi alle nuove esigenze di sicurezza sanitaria”.

Su questo punto si è espresso in termini analoghi anche il segretario generale dell’Ocse: “L’Italia dovrebbe usare i soldi del Mes perché ne ha bisogno – ha detto la settimana scorsa Angel Gurria, commentando le nuove stime dell’Organizzazione sul Pil italiano – Le condizioni sono assolutamente appropriate: si tratta di uno strumento disponibile, che fa parte della solidarietà europea”.

Tornando alla strategia generale da adottare nell’utilizzo degli aiuti europei, Micossi sottolinea anche la necessità di “superare le cattive pratiche del passato, che hanno visto l’impiego dei fondi europei, soprattutto a livello regionale, sprecato in mille rivoli nella difesa dell’esistente invece che impiegato per rafforzare le infrastrutture materiali e immateriali del Paese”. 

Infine, poiché l’accesso ai fondi europei “sarà condizionato al rispetto delle raccomandazioni specifiche per Paese approvate dal Consiglio nell’ambito della procedura del semestre europeo – conclude Micossi – è di fondamentale importanza che il Piano nazionale di riforma diventi lo strumento strategico al quale riferire le leggi di bilancio annuali, in modo da coordinare efficacemente obiettivi e interventi pubblici, collocando gli interventi nell’ambito di un piano di stabilizzazione e progressiva riduzione del debito pubblico”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta