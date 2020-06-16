Condividi

Addio a Rossella Bocciarelli, fine giornalista economica del Sole

| di | 0

È morta oggi, dopo lunga malattia, Rossella Bocciarelli, valorosa giornalista economica del Sole 24 Ore e grande esperta delle attività della Banca d’Italia

Addio a Rossella Bocciarelli, fine giornalista economica del Sole

È morta stamattina, dopo una lunga malattia affrontata con grande coraggio, Rossella Bocciarelli, per tanti anni fine giornalista del Sole 24 Ore con focus sulle attività della Banca d’Italia ma anche sulle banche e sulla macroeconomia.

Rossella, che aveva un carattere mite e solare ma anche una grande determinazione, si era laureata in Economica all’Università La Sapienza di Roma dove aveva acquisito una solidissima preparazione economica. Ma la sua passione era il giornalismo e per questo, dopo l’esordio al Globo, arrivò nei primi anni ’80 al settimanale Mondo economico, dove conobbe e poi sposò Mario Calderoni, attuale responsabile stampa dell’Ufficio parlamentare del Bilancio dopo essere stato inviato prima a Panorama e poi al Sole.

Dopo l’esperienza a Mondo economico, Rossella passò al Sole 24 Ore dove – tranne una parentesi a L’Espresso – ha continuato a scrivere fino agli ultimi giorni. Il 20 aprile aveva scritto un’acuta analisi dal titolo “Perché la pandemia farà malissimo all’economia mondiale”.

Stimatissima in Banca d’Italia, Rossella aveva scritto una decina di anni fa un bellissimo libro sugli “Scrittori italiani di economia” insieme all’allora Vicedirettore Pierluigi Ciocca.

Rossella mancherà alla sua famiglia ma anche a tutti coloro che l’hanno conosciuta e mancherà ai lettori che hanno potuto apprezzarla nel corso degli anni.

I funerali di Rossella Bocciarelli si svolgeranno giovedì 18 giugno alle ore 11 presso la chiesa di San Lorenzo Fuori le mura.

A Mario e alla figlia Silvia vanno le più sincere condoglianze di FIRSTonline.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta