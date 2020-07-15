Acqua, riprendono gli investimenti: 26 milioni entro fine anno

Dopo l’interruzione per il Covid, la spesa per il piano di ammodernamento della rete è al 22% – Tra dicembre 2020 ed agosto 2021 ci sarà un aumento degli investimenti tra il 30% e il 70%

Una voce di spesa pubblica in salita: 18 milioni di euro fino a oggi e la previsione di toccare i 26 milioni entro fine anno. L’Arera controlla il piano nazionale per l’idrico e ritiene che le previsioni biennali 2019-2020 in linea di massima siano rispettate. In mezzo c’è stata l’epidemia da Covid 19. Gli investimenti sono poco sopra il 22% del totale, ma, dopo il blocco di molti lavori, la macchina si sta rimettendo in moto. Uno spiraglio nella polemica politica sui cantieri da far ripartire.

Tutto nasce con il Piano nazionale di interventi del settore idrico approvato dal governo ad agosto 2019. Un intervento certamente non risolutivo delle croniche criticità delle reti idriche italiane, richiesto a gran voce dai territori in un quadro di sostenibilità ambientale e lotta agli sprechi.

La spesa in corso riguarda, però, il primo stralcio per un totale di 80 milioni di euro. Guardando più avanti, si stima che tra dicembre 2020 e agosto 2021 ci sarà un aumento degli investimenti tra il 30% e il 70%. Il Covid ha rallentato i cantieri, ma dalla stessa Autorità di regolazione si sollecita il rilancio degli investimenti in questo particolare momento di difficoltà del Paese. “Noi stiamo procedendo con la massima attenzione e tempestività ad autorizzare l’erogazione di preziose risorse, quanto mai utili a migliorare le infrastrutture e i servizi”, ha detto Andrea Guerrini, membro del collegio di Arera.

Da aggiungere che pochi giorni fa Utilitalia, in un suo studio, aveva messo in risalto ancora una volta la differenza Nord -Sud per quanto riguarda tariffe, reti distributive, gestioni. La prima cosa da fare per questo servizio essenziale è di aumentare la capacità di trasporto e di erogazione dell’acqua dinanzi a nuove eventuali crisi, non solo estive.

Tra i casi più urgenti da affrontare al Sud quello della Calabria, che deve accelerare opere per circa 300 milioni di euro ancora dei fondi Fesr 2007-2013. E il governo in tutto questo? Se il piano un anno fa è scaturito da emergenze locali diffuse e dalle pressioni dei sindaci, un richiamo ad investire e snellire la legislazione è venuto anche dalle schede del Piano Colao che, dice il premier Conte, a settembre diventerà un piano operativo. Le infrastrutture per l’acqua sono lì che aspettano.