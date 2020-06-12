Condividi

ACCADDE OGGI – Quando Mandela fu condannato all’ergastolo (1964)

Condannato per la lotta contro l’apartheid, Madiba sarebbe rimasto in carcere quasi 27 anni ma, tornato libero, lavorò per la riconciliazione del Paese e ne divenne Presidente e vinse il Premio Nobel per la pace – E’ bello ricordarne l’esempio nei giorni in cui a Minneapolis e negli Usa torna d’attualità l’orrrore razzista

In Sudafrica il 12 giugno del 1964, esattamente 56 anni fa, Nelson Mandela fu condannato all’ergastolo per sabotaggio e alto tradimento. Sarebbe rimasto in galera per quasi 27 anni.

Numero uno dell’African National Congress – ancora oggi il più importante partito politico del Paese – Mandela guidò per anni la lotta contro l’apartheid, il regime di segregazione razziale imposto alla popolazione nera. Fu arrestato nell’agosto del 1962 con l’accusa di aver progettato una rivolta contro il governo. Insieme a lui furono condannate al carcere a vita altre sette persone.

“Più potente della paura per l’inumana vita della prigione – disse Mandela nel discorso pronunciato di fronte ai giudici del Tribunale – è la rabbia per le terribili condizioni nelle quali il mio popolo è soggetto fuori dalle prigioni, in questo paese… non ho dubbi che i posteri si pronunceranno per la mia innocenza e che i criminali che dovrebbero essere portati di fronte a questa corte sono i membri del governo”.

Per decenni si è parlato si un possibile coinvolgimento della Cia nell’arresto di Mandela, ma l’unica conferma a riguardo è arrivata nel 2016, quando Donald Rickard – ex diplomatico e, secondo alcuni, ex agente dei servizi segreti statunitensi – ha raccontato al regista britannico John Irvin di aver comunicato in prima persona alle autorità sudafricane del tempo i dettagli degli spostamenti di Mandela. Sempre secondo Rickard, ai tempi dell’arresto Mandela stava organizzando una ribellione di massa contro il governo razzista del National Party.

Dopo queste rivelazioni, Zizi Kodwa – quattro anni fa portavoce dell’Anc, oggi viceministro della Sicurezza – parlò di “accuse gravi”, ma non manifestò alcuno stupore. “Abbiamo sempre saputo che alcuni paesi occidentali stavano collaborando con il regime dell’apartheid”, disse Kodwa all’agenzia Afp, aggiungendo che la Cia continua ancora oggi a interferire nella vita politica del Sudafrica.

Madiba – questo il nome di Mandela all’interno della sua tribù, di etnia Xhosa – tornò libero l’11 febbraio del 1990 e rinunciò a ogni proposito di vendetta, lavorando per la riconciliazione del Paese. Vinse il premio Nobel per la Pace nel 1993 e l’anno successivo fu eletto Presidente alle prime elezioni multirazziali nella storia del Sudafrica. E’ bello ricordarlo proprio nei giorni in cui negli States ritorna l’orrore del razzismo contro i neri, come s’è visto a Minneapolis.

