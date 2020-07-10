Condividi

Vaticano: Papa nomina Draghi nell’Accademia Pontificia

L’ex presidente della Banca Centrale Europea è stato nominato da Papa Francesco insieme ad altri due docenti universitari per entrare a far parte del think tank del Vaticano

Mario Draghi, ex presidente della Banca Centrale Europea ed ex Governatore della Banca d’Italia entra a far parte della Pontificia Accademia delle Scienze Sociali. La notizia arriva dalla sala stampa della Santa Sede che sottolinea anche che la nomina è stata effettuata direttamente da Papa Francesco. 

La Pontificia accademia delle scienze sociali è stata istituita nel 1994 da papa Giovanni Paolo II al fine di promuovere lo studio e il progresso dell’economia, della politica e della società, di fornire alla Chiesa gli elementi da impiegare per lo sviluppo della dottrina sociale e permettere di studiare gli effetti dell’applicazione nella società contemporanea.

L’organismo è presieduto da Stefano Zamagni, economista, mentre il vescovo argentino, Sanchez Sorondo ricopre il ruolo di cancelliere.

Quella di Draghi, che in gioventù ha studiato al Massimo, il prestigioso liceo romano retto dai Gesuiti, non è stata l’unica nomina effettuata oggi, 10 luglio, da Papa Francesco. Insieme a lui sono entrati a far parte della Pontificia Accademia delle Scienze Sociali, come membri ordinari due professori universitari: Pedro Morandé Court, professore emerito di sociologia presso la Pontificia Università Cattolica del Cile e la professoressa Adetokunbo Agbontaen Eghafona, docente di Sociologia e Antropologia presso l’Università di Benin.

