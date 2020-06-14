Condividi

Vaccino anti-Covid: a fine anno le prime dosi in Italia

Il Governo ha firmato insieme ad altre 3 Paesi europei un contratto con la multinazionale Astrazeneca per ottenere grandi dosi di un vaccino anti-Coronavirus progettato dall’Università di Oxford e a cui lavora anche un’azienda di Pomezia – A chi toccherà il vaccino.

A fine anno arriveranno in Italia le prime dosi dell’attesissimo vaccino anti-Covid 19. L’ ha annunciato ieri a Villa Pamphili il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza che ha firmato con i ministri di Germania, Francia e Olanda un contratto con la multinazionale Astrazeneca per l’approvvigionamento di 400 milioni di dosi del vaccino sviluppato dall’univesrità di Oxford da destinare a tutta la popolazione europea.

L’investimento è di 185 milioni di euro e l’Italia è la capofila del progetto anche se, come ha specificato il premier Conte, non è l’unico a cui il nostro Paese partecipa, perchè allo stato attuale non c’è ancora certezza assoluta sul vaccino di Astrazeneca.

Il prezzo di ogni dose del vaccino sarà di 2,5 euro. I primi destinatori del vaccino anti-Covid 19 saranno i lavoratori della sanità, gli over 60 e i malati con determinate patologie croniche e non, i militari e le forze dell’ordine.

Alla realizazzione progetto ideato dai ricercatori di Oxford partecipa anche un’azienda italiana di Pomezia, a due passi da Roma.

