Unicredit lancia bond senior a 6 anni

Le obbligazioni scadono nel 2026 e non sono rimborsabili prima del 2025 – È previsto un coupon fisso annuale fino al 2025

Unicredit ha lanciato martedì 9 giugno un’emissione benchmark di bond senior preferred denominati in euro. Lo riferisce Ifr, servizio di Refinitiv, precisando che le obbligazioni scadono nel 2026 e non sono rimborsabili prima del 2025. Per quanto riguarda il rendimento, l’indicazione iniziale è in area 185 punti sopra il tasso di midswap.

È previsto inoltre un coupon fisso annuale fino al 2025, quando gli investitori potranno scegliere se vendere il titolo o tenerlo un altro anno, fino alla scadenza. Nel secondo caso, i coupon saranno pagati con cadenza trimestrale al tasso dell’Euribor a 3 mesi.

L’operazione sarà seguita da UniCredit Bank AG come unico bookrunner, mentre City, Commerzbank, Ing, Natixis, NatWest Markets, Ubs Investment Bank e la stessa UniCredit Bank svolgono il ruolo di joint lead managers.

Intanto, il titolo in Borsa di Unicredit è in fondo al listino principale di Piazza Affari, bersagliato dalle prese di beneficio insieme al resto del comparto bancario. A metà mattina, le azioni dell’istituto di credito lasciano sul terreno il 4,84%, in linea con Banca Mediolanum, Intesa Sanpaolo e Mediobanca.

Negli stessi minuti, il Ftse Mib cede il 2,36%, a 19.753,52 punti.

Nella media dell’ultimo mese, il titolo di Unicredit ha recuperato in Borsa oltre il 30% (+33,8%), ma la performance rimane comunque ampiamente negativa sull’orizzonte a 6 e 12 mesi (rispettivamente, -30,95 e -12,14%).

