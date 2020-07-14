Condividi

Uk, Johnson esclude Huawei dal 5G e si allinea a Trump

Il governo vieta alle compagnie di Tlc di comprare apparecchiature prodotte dal colosso cinese e ha dato loro 7 anni di tempo per rimuovere le tecnologie dalle loro reti 5G

Boris Johnson e Donald Trump dalla stessa parte sul 5G. Il governo britannico fa dietrofront rispetto al via libera (limitato) stabilito lo scorso gennaio e decide di mettere al bando Huawei, la compagnia cinese che presa di mira dal presidente Usa per motivi di sicurezza nazionale, escludendola dalle forniture per la nuova rete 5G nel Regno Unito dal 31 dicembre. 

Downing Street ha vietato alle compagnie di telecomunicazioni di acquistare apparecchiature prodotte dal colosso asiatico, dando loro sette anni di tempo – fino al 2027 – per rimuovere le tecnologie dalle loro reti 5G. 

Il divieto di Johnson arriva in seguito al deterioramento dei rapporti tra Usa e Cina dopo le imposizione da parte di Pechino di una nuova legge di sicurezza su Hong Kong e la decisione di Londra di accogliere fino a tre milioni di “esuli” provenienti dall’ex colonia britannica. Ad incidere anche le nuove sanzioni imposte dagli Usa sulle tecnologie e i chip che, secondo Londra, penalizzeranno la capacità di Huawei di mantenere la sua affidabilità come fornitore.

Oliver Dowden, il ministro britannico incaricato delle questioni digitali, ha dichiarato alla Camera dei Comuni che dalla fine di quest’anno i nuovi acquisti di apparecchiature Huawei per il 5G saranno vietati e che le attrezzature della società cinese dovranno essere rimosse dalle reti britanniche entro il 2027. Il Regno Unito lancerà inoltre una consultazione per vietare l’acquisto di apparati Huawei per la rete in fibra ottica del Paese.

Pronta la reazione di Huawei che tramite un suo portavoce afferma: “Siamo molto delusi dalla decisione del Regno Unito, è una brutta notizia per tutti i possessori di uno smartphone di quel Paese, che ora sarà destinato a una linea internet per telefoni molto più lenta. I nostri prodotti sono sicuri: questa è una decisione politica e non pertinente alla sicurezza”.

