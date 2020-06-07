Condividi

Uil, cambio in vista: Bombardieri nuovo segretario generale

Cambio della guardia in arrivo ai vertici della Uil, dove ai primi di luglio l’attuale n.2 Pierpaolo Bombardieri è candidato a succedere a Carmelo Barbagallo, che diventerà il segretario della Uil pensionati – Dopo Cgil e Uil, al rinnovo della leadership manca ormai solo la Cisl

Cambio in vista ai vertici della Uil, la più piccola delle tre centrali confederali dopo Cgil e Cisl: nel Comitato Centrale dei primi di luglio l’attuale Segretario Generale, Carmelo Barbagallo, 73 anni lascerà dopo 6 anni e al suo posto salirà l’attuale numero 2, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, 56 anni, romano d’adozione e calabrese d’origine.

Si tratta di un cambio nella continuità, anche se a differenza di Barbagallo, che passerà certamente alla storia del sindacato come il peggior segretario generale della Uil, Bombardieri, che è stato in passato segretario della Uil Università e ricerca e della Uil di Roma, si presenta meglio e ha qualche idea in più. Di recente Bombardieri, che non ha una coloritura politica precisa, avrebbe caldeggiato l’idea cara ai grillini di proporre la riduzione dell’ora di lavoro a parità di salario.

A sua volta Barbagallo, lasciando la guida della Confederazione di via Lucullo, diventerà segretario generale della Uil pensionati, dove è già Commissario. Insieme a Barbagallo dovrebbero uscire altri due o tre segretari confederali, il più noto dei quali è Antonio Foccillo, che si occupva del pubblico impiego.

Dopo l’opaca segreteria generale di Barbagallo, non sarà facile per Bombardieri spingere la Uil a risalire la china e ad assumere un ruolo da protagonista nel movimento sindacale italiano come in passato ebbe ai tempi di Raffaele Vanni prima e soprattutto di Giorgio Benvenuto dopo.

Il cambio della guardia ai vertici della Uil, dopo quello già avvenuto in Cgil dove Maurizio Landini ha sostituito la deludentissima Susanna Camusso archiviando le posizioni più massimaliste, potrebbe smuovere le acque anche nella Cisl, anch’essa prigioniera da tempo di una gestione incolore e priva di personalità guidata dal segretario generale Annamaria Furlan, che sembrava qualche mese fa in procinto di candidarsi con il Pd alle elezioni regionali della Liguria.

