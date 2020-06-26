Condividi

Terna, la app è anche in versione inglese

La società che gestisce la rete elettrica italiana ha reso disponibile la versione internazionale della app che fornisce tutti i dati sul sistema, in tempo reale.

La app di Terna che fornisce tutti i dati sul sistema elettrico è ora disponibile anche in lingua inglese. La novità è stata comunicata dalla società che gestisce la rete elettrica nazionale e che ogni giorno mette a disposizione di tutti gli utenti un milione di dati e grafici su fabbisogno,
generazione e trasmissione dell’energia elettrica nonché i flussi di scambio commerciale con l’estero consultabili in tempo reale, costantemente e continuamente aggiornati. I contenuti sono principalmente rivolti a tecnici, specialisti e un pubblico ampio di stakeholder, come analisti, amministratori, istituzioni, associazioni, giornalisti e mondo accademico, ma anche semplici cittadini che vogliano curiosare o informarsi in maniera più approfondita.

Per esempio su temi molti attuali e delicati, come la sostenibilità, alla quale l’app di Terna dedica un focus: nella sezione sulla generazione oraria delle fonti rinnovabili, infatti, i tecnici di Terna stanno implementando ulteriormente l’applicazione con nuovi grafici e mappe e, raccogliendo le opinioni e recensioni sugli store, stanno sviluppando rappresentazioni multimediali della percentuale di CO2 non emessa in atmosfera proprio per effetto della diffusione delle energie pulite.

Grazie alle ultime tecniche di data quality (garanzia di consistenza e integrità del dato aziendale) e data visualization l’APP di Terna si conferma uno strumento tecnologico all’avanguardia europea: è il dispositivo più avanzato tra i gestori di rete che hanno già sviluppato analoghi contenuti. “Prosegue così l’impegno del gruppo per una sempre maggiore trasparenza di informazioni e condivisione strategica di dati e conoscenze sul sistema elettrico con istituzioni, imprese e associazioni internazionali per fare fronte alla sfida comune della transizione energetica”, spiega una nota.

Nell’ultimo anno si sono susseguiti, in tal senso, diversi progetti Terna di datasharing su dati consolidati e di esercizio, come quelli sull’evoluzione del mercato elettrico dal 2000 in poi o sull’avifauna e la nuova piattaforma digitale Transparency da cui si possono anche scaricare tutti i dati di esercizio.

