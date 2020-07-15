Tech: arriva Curve per ritrovare le chiavi smarrite

Il nuovo apparecchio smart di Vodafone agisce via Gps, WiFi, rete mobile e Bluetooth. Può essere usato a distanze anche ragguardevoli. Si collega al cellulare con una App

Per i superdistratti arriva Curve, il nuovo apparecchio intelligente, pochi centimetri di diametro e un gran cervello, che aiuta gli smemorati a rintracciare tutto ciò che perdono: le chiavi di casa o dell’auto, il cellulare, lo zainetto con dentro i documenti, la borsa e via discorrendo.

Lo lancia Vodafone, è già disponibile per gli acquisti online e tra breve lo sarà nei negozi dell’operatore telefonico. Costa 59 euro più 3 euro al mese per il servizio di collegamento con la Vodafone Sim. I primi tre mesi vengo offerti gratuitamente in occasione del lancio. Curve si utilizza tramite App, scaricandola sul cellulare, e indica dove si trova l’oggetto desiderato o smarrito. Ha una batteria con un’autonomia fino a 7 giorni e si connette tramite quattro modalità: Gps, Wifi, rete cellulare e non solo tramite Bluetooth come la maggior parte dei dispositivi in circolazione. Il dettaglio non è secondario in quanto l’utilizzo di diverse tecnologie consente di allontanarsi molto dal dispositivo, cosa non possibile con i normali tracker bluetooth.

Curve viene lanciato in Italia, Spagna e Regno Unito, mentre sarà disponibile alla fine dell’estate in Germania, quindi in altri mercati. Il nuovo aiutante intelligente, infine, è presentato come resistente agli elementi e all’acqua. Ha quattro modalità di funzionamento , consente di creare aree mappate e di avvisare quando l’oggetto entra o scelta da queste. La Vodafone Smart SIM integrata consente di ottenere connessione e roaming senza costi aggiuntivi i in più di 90 Paesi, quando i clienti attivano un servizio di connettività.