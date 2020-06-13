Condividi

Gli Stati generali sull’economia cominciano oggi a Villa Pamphili a Roma e di scena ci saranno i leader dell’Europa, Von der Leyen in testa – Dureranno 10 gionri ma saranno solo una passerella di Conte o il Governo sarà in grado di ricavarne un programma di impegni concreti di riforma?

Stati generali: al via la kermesse di Villa Pamphili

Comincia oggi nella splendida cornice di Villa Pamphili a Roma, uno dei parchi più belli d’Italia, la kermesse di 10 giorni sull’economia voluta dal premier Giuseppe Conte e pomposamente battezzata come Stati generali.

Lo scopo è quello di avviare “un confronto sui progetti di rilancio del Paese” ma 10 giorni sembrano un po’ troppi per non pensare che gli Stati generali siano stati pensati soprattutto come una passerella del premier, che sarà accompagnato dai suoi ministri, come sospettano le opposizioni che a Villa Pamphili non si presenteranno.

Oggi, nella prima giornata degli Stati generali, è di scena, dopo l’apertura di Conte, l’Europa attraverso la presenza in videoconferenza della presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula Von der Leyen, della presidente della Bce, Christine Lagarde, del presidente del Parlamento europeo, David Sassoli e del commissario europeo per gli Affari economici, Paolo Gentiloni. Nel pomeriggio, oltre a un panel di economisti, dovrebbe intervenire in teleconferenza anche il Governatore della Banca d’Italia, Ignazio Visco.

Anche il Presidente della task force, Vittorio Colao, illustrerà il suo piano per la ripresa del Paese.

Tra lunedì e martedì toccherà alle parti sociali – Confindustria e sindacati – portare le proprie proposte per il rilancio dell’economia. Poi sarà la volta dell’Anci, dell’Upi e delle Regioni.

Ascoltare è sempre utile, ma per capire se gli Stati generali saranno di qualche valore oppure no, bisognerà verificare due cose: se il Governo, dopo aver tanto ascoltato, sarà in grado di formulare una sua proposta di rilancio dell’Italia ma soprattutto se dall’intenzioni sarà capace di passare ai fatti concreti, che è quello che gli italiani si attendono, come ha detto ieri sera il leader di Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi.

